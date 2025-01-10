Pradhin Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.65
3.65
3.65
3.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.98
2.44
2.54
2.2
Net Worth
6.63
6.09
6.19
5.85
Minority Interest
Debt
0.01
0.04
0.04
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
6.64
6.13
6.23
5.85
Fixed Assets
0
0
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.17
0.18
0.11
0.08
Networking Capital
6.46
5.91
6.06
5.73
Inventories
4.21
0
0.12
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.84
6.35
5.87
6.06
Debtor Days
92.3
Other Current Assets
2.49
0.4
0.87
0.44
Sundry Creditors
-0.98
-0.81
-0.72
-0.75
Creditor Days
11.42
Other Current Liabilities
-0.1
-0.02
-0.08
-0.02
Cash
0.02
0.03
0.03
0.03
Total Assets
6.65
6.12
6.21
5.85
