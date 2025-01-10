iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pradhin Ltd Balance Sheet

28.15
(-1.98%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Pradhin Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.65

3.65

3.65

3.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.98

2.44

2.54

2.2

Net Worth

6.63

6.09

6.19

5.85

Minority Interest

Debt

0.01

0.04

0.04

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

6.64

6.13

6.23

5.85

Fixed Assets

0

0

0.01

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.17

0.18

0.11

0.08

Networking Capital

6.46

5.91

6.06

5.73

Inventories

4.21

0

0.12

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.84

6.35

5.87

6.06

Debtor Days

92.3

Other Current Assets

2.49

0.4

0.87

0.44

Sundry Creditors

-0.98

-0.81

-0.72

-0.75

Creditor Days

11.42

Other Current Liabilities

-0.1

-0.02

-0.08

-0.02

Cash

0.02

0.03

0.03

0.03

Total Assets

6.65

6.12

6.21

5.85

Pradhin : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Pradhin Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.