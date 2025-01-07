iifl-logo-icon 1
Pradhin Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

28.67
(4.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:45:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

23.96

114.46

17.8

27.91

yoy growth (%)

-79.06

542.87

-36.22

26.35

Raw materials

-23.82

-113.19

-16.85

-26.47

As % of sales

99.41

98.89

94.64

94.82

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.33

-0.45

-0.49

As % of sales

0.18

0.29

2.54

1.77

Other costs

-0.35

-0.3

-0.37

-0.64

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.47

0.27

2.13

2.3

Operating profit

-0.25

0.62

0.12

0.3

OPM

-1.07

0.54

0.68

1.09

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.01

Interest expense

0

0

-0.1

-0.2

Other income

0.05

0.05

0.04

0.1

Profit before tax

-0.21

0.68

0.05

0.18

Taxes

-0.01

-0.19

-0.02

-0.05

Tax rate

6.94

-29.12

-47.13

-31.36

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.22

0.48

0.03

0.12

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.22

0.48

0.03

0.12

yoy growth (%)

-146.91

1,478.56

-76.24

38.83

NPM

-0.94

0.42

0.17

0.46

