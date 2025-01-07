Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
23.96
114.46
17.8
27.91
yoy growth (%)
-79.06
542.87
-36.22
26.35
Raw materials
-23.82
-113.19
-16.85
-26.47
As % of sales
99.41
98.89
94.64
94.82
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.33
-0.45
-0.49
As % of sales
0.18
0.29
2.54
1.77
Other costs
-0.35
-0.3
-0.37
-0.64
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.47
0.27
2.13
2.3
Operating profit
-0.25
0.62
0.12
0.3
OPM
-1.07
0.54
0.68
1.09
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.01
Interest expense
0
0
-0.1
-0.2
Other income
0.05
0.05
0.04
0.1
Profit before tax
-0.21
0.68
0.05
0.18
Taxes
-0.01
-0.19
-0.02
-0.05
Tax rate
6.94
-29.12
-47.13
-31.36
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.22
0.48
0.03
0.12
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.22
0.48
0.03
0.12
yoy growth (%)
-146.91
1,478.56
-76.24
38.83
NPM
-0.94
0.42
0.17
0.46
