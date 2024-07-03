SectorTrading
Open₹27.31
Prev. Close₹26.01
Turnover(Lac.)₹986.77
Day's High₹27.31
Day's Low₹27.3
52 Week's High₹53.3
52 Week's Low₹23.32
Book Value₹24.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)62.78
P/E31.72
EPS0.82
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.65
3.65
3.65
3.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.98
2.44
2.54
2.2
Net Worth
6.63
6.09
6.19
5.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
23.96
114.46
17.8
27.91
yoy growth (%)
-79.06
542.87
-36.22
26.35
Raw materials
-23.82
-113.19
-16.85
-26.47
As % of sales
99.41
98.89
94.64
94.82
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.33
-0.45
-0.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.21
0.68
0.05
0.18
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.19
-0.02
-0.05
Working capital
-0.22
-0.02
-2.55
-0.36
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-79.06
542.87
-36.22
26.35
Op profit growth
-141.01
416.04
-60.34
172.61
EBIT growth
-130.32
322.49
-58.91
51.4
Net profit growth
-146.91
1,478.56
-76.24
38.83
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Mita Ashish Desai
Director
Nilav Divyang Mehta
Independent Director
Samirkumar Mukundhbhai Mehta
Independent Director
Dhaval Manubhai Barot
Managing Director
Ajay Chaudhari
Whole-time Director
Ashish desai
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Tanvi Mafatlal Patel
Managing Director
Ganesh Vishnu Chavan
Additional Director
Mohammad Hussain Zahiruddin Ansari
Additional Director
Amit Ramesh Salunkhe
Additional Director
Prasad Shailendra Bhojane
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Pradhin Limited (Formerly known Bhagwandas Metals Ltd)was incorporated in 1982. Erstwhile, Company was doing metal and steel related business, Presently, it is engaged in the business of Argo based Products, Dairy products, Food Stuffs, Cereals, Grains, Groceries, Cosmetics, Provisions, Tea, Coffee etc. marketing activity on retail as well as on wholesale basis..The success of a Trading House calls for in-depth knowledge on Product Specification, Sourcing, Customers end use, Logistics, Market trends and after sales customer support. Backed by the second generation entrepreneurs, Bhagwandas Metals Ltd. is now a leader in the Industry .The company has been a one stop Shoppe for all steel related products dealing in multi brands quality products all confirming to Indian and international standards both India and abroad.
Read More
The Pradhin Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27.31 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pradhin Ltd is ₹62.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Pradhin Ltd is 31.72 and 1.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pradhin Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pradhin Ltd is ₹23.32 and ₹53.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Pradhin Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -10.75%, 3 Years at -17.06%, 1 Year at -21.23%, 6 Month at -29.57%, 3 Month at -24.43% and 1 Month at -9.50%.
