Pradhin Ltd Share Price

27.31
(5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:35:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open27.31
  • Day's High27.31
  • 52 Wk High53.3
  • Prev. Close26.01
  • Day's Low27.3
  • 52 Wk Low 23.32
  • Turnover (lac)986.77
  • P/E31.72
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value24.36
  • EPS0.82
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)62.78
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Pradhin Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

27.31

Prev. Close

26.01

Turnover(Lac.)

986.77

Day's High

27.31

Day's Low

27.3

52 Week's High

53.3

52 Week's Low

23.32

Book Value

24.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

62.78

P/E

31.72

EPS

0.82

Divi. Yield

0

Pradhin Ltd Corporate Action

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

20 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Pradhin Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Pradhin Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:45 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 3.99%

Non-Promoter- 96.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 96.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Pradhin Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.65

3.65

3.65

3.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.98

2.44

2.54

2.2

Net Worth

6.63

6.09

6.19

5.85

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

23.96

114.46

17.8

27.91

yoy growth (%)

-79.06

542.87

-36.22

26.35

Raw materials

-23.82

-113.19

-16.85

-26.47

As % of sales

99.41

98.89

94.64

94.82

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.33

-0.45

-0.49

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.21

0.68

0.05

0.18

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.19

-0.02

-0.05

Working capital

-0.22

-0.02

-2.55

-0.36

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-79.06

542.87

-36.22

26.35

Op profit growth

-141.01

416.04

-60.34

172.61

EBIT growth

-130.32

322.49

-58.91

51.4

Net profit growth

-146.91

1,478.56

-76.24

38.83

No Record Found

Pradhin Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pradhin Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Mita Ashish Desai

Director

Nilav Divyang Mehta

Independent Director

Samirkumar Mukundhbhai Mehta

Independent Director

Dhaval Manubhai Barot

Managing Director

Ajay Chaudhari

Whole-time Director

Ashish desai

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Tanvi Mafatlal Patel

Managing Director

Ganesh Vishnu Chavan

Additional Director

Mohammad Hussain Zahiruddin Ansari

Additional Director

Amit Ramesh Salunkhe

Additional Director

Prasad Shailendra Bhojane

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pradhin Ltd

Summary

Pradhin Limited (Formerly known Bhagwandas Metals Ltd)was incorporated in 1982. Erstwhile, Company was doing metal and steel related business, Presently, it is engaged in the business of Argo based Products, Dairy products, Food Stuffs, Cereals, Grains, Groceries, Cosmetics, Provisions, Tea, Coffee etc. marketing activity on retail as well as on wholesale basis..The success of a Trading House calls for in-depth knowledge on Product Specification, Sourcing, Customers end use, Logistics, Market trends and after sales customer support. Backed by the second generation entrepreneurs, Bhagwandas Metals Ltd. is now a leader in the Industry .The company has been a one stop Shoppe for all steel related products dealing in multi brands quality products all confirming to Indian and international standards both India and abroad.
Company FAQs

What is the Pradhin Ltd share price today?

The Pradhin Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27.31 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pradhin Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pradhin Ltd is ₹62.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pradhin Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pradhin Ltd is 31.72 and 1.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pradhin Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pradhin Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pradhin Ltd is ₹23.32 and ₹53.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pradhin Ltd?

Pradhin Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -10.75%, 3 Years at -17.06%, 1 Year at -21.23%, 6 Month at -29.57%, 3 Month at -24.43% and 1 Month at -9.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pradhin Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pradhin Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 3.99 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 96.01 %

