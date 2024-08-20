|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|22 Jul 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|Decided to hold Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Shareholders of the Company on Tuesday, 20th August, 2024, at 03:00 P.M. through Video Conferences (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). Outcome of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held today i.e., 20th August, 2024 in terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR), Regulations, 2015 Voting Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/08/2024)
|EGM
|4 Apr 2024
|27 Apr 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that the Meeting of Board of Directors was held today i.e. Thursday, April 04, 2024 at Corporate Office the SY No.294/A H. No.18, Swapnshilpa, Behind Aarti Appartment, Vartak Road, Virar (W), Mumbai City, Thane, Maharastra - 401303. which commenced at 01.00 PM and concluded at 03.00 PM. Notice hereby given that EOGM of the company will be held on Saturday 27th April, 2024 at 01:00 PM.notice attached herewith. With respect to the above caption subject the EGM of the Company was held today at 01:00 PM and concluded at 03:30 PM. The outcome of the same attached. As per above caption subject we hereby attached outcome with Scrutinizers report on EGM was held today at 01.PM to 3:30 PM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/04/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.