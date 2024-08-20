Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that the Meeting of Board of Directors was held today i.e. Thursday, April 04, 2024 at Corporate Office the SY No.294/A H. No.18, Swapnshilpa, Behind Aarti Appartment, Vartak Road, Virar (W), Mumbai City, Thane, Maharastra - 401303. which commenced at 01.00 PM and concluded at 03.00 PM. Notice hereby given that EOGM of the company will be held on Saturday 27th April, 2024 at 01:00 PM.notice attached herewith. With respect to the above caption subject the EGM of the Company was held today at 01:00 PM and concluded at 03:30 PM. The outcome of the same attached. As per above caption subject we hereby attached outcome with Scrutinizers report on EGM was held today at 01.PM to 3:30 PM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/04/2024)