iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pradhin Ltd EGM

25.46
(-1.96%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Pradhin CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM22 Jul 202420 Aug 2024
Decided to hold Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Shareholders of the Company on Tuesday, 20th August, 2024, at 03:00 P.M. through Video Conferences (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). Outcome of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held today i.e., 20th August, 2024 in terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR), Regulations, 2015 Voting Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/08/2024)
EGM4 Apr 202427 Apr 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that the Meeting of Board of Directors was held today i.e. Thursday, April 04, 2024 at Corporate Office the SY No.294/A H. No.18, Swapnshilpa, Behind Aarti Appartment, Vartak Road, Virar (W), Mumbai City, Thane, Maharastra - 401303. which commenced at 01.00 PM and concluded at 03.00 PM. Notice hereby given that EOGM of the company will be held on Saturday 27th April, 2024 at 01:00 PM.notice attached herewith. With respect to the above caption subject the EGM of the Company was held today at 01:00 PM and concluded at 03:30 PM. The outcome of the same attached. As per above caption subject we hereby attached outcome with Scrutinizers report on EGM was held today at 01.PM to 3:30 PM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/04/2024)

Pradhin: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Pradhin Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.