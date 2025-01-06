Pradhin Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.21
0.68
0.05
0.18
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.19
-0.02
-0.05
Working capital
-0.22
-0.02
-2.55
-0.36
Other operating items
Operating
-0.44
0.46
-2.52
-0.25
Capital expenditure
0
-0.11
0.44
-0.44
Free cash flow
-0.44
0.35
-2.08
-0.69
Equity raised
5.07
5.99
7.63
7.4
Investing
-0.3
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
-2.58
-0.63
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
4.32
6.34
2.97
6.07
