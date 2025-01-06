iifl-logo-icon 1
Pradhin Ltd Cash Flow Statement

27.31
(5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Pradhin FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.21

0.68

0.05

0.18

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.19

-0.02

-0.05

Working capital

-0.22

-0.02

-2.55

-0.36

Other operating items

Operating

-0.44

0.46

-2.52

-0.25

Capital expenditure

0

-0.11

0.44

-0.44

Free cash flow

-0.44

0.35

-2.08

-0.69

Equity raised

5.07

5.99

7.63

7.4

Investing

-0.3

0

0

0

Financing

0

0

-2.58

-0.63

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

4.32

6.34

2.97

6.07

