53:10 Rights Issues of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that PRADHIN LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE PRADHIN LIMITED (530095) RECORD DATE 14.11.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 53 (Fifty Three) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs.15/- per Share on Rights Basis for every 10 (Ten) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 14/11/2024 DR-758/2024-2025 * Issue Price of Rs.25/- - Full amount payable on Application. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 12.11.2024)