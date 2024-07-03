Pradhin Ltd Summary

Pradhin Limited (Formerly known Bhagwandas Metals Ltd)was incorporated in 1982. Erstwhile, Company was doing metal and steel related business, Presently, it is engaged in the business of Argo based Products, Dairy products, Food Stuffs, Cereals, Grains, Groceries, Cosmetics, Provisions, Tea, Coffee etc. marketing activity on retail as well as on wholesale basis..The success of a Trading House calls for in-depth knowledge on Product Specification, Sourcing, Customers end use, Logistics, Market trends and after sales customer support. Backed by the second generation entrepreneurs, Bhagwandas Metals Ltd. is now a leader in the Industry .The company has been a one stop Shoppe for all steel related products dealing in multi brands quality products all confirming to Indian and international standards both India and abroad.