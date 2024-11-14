Board Meeting 20 Dec 2024 20 Dec 2024

With reference to captioned subject and in furtherance of Rights Issue of the Company, this is to inform that in terms of the Letter of Offer dated November 04, 2024 and in accordance with the Basis of Allotment finalized in consultation with BSE Limited(BSE) (Designated Stock Exchange), and the Registrar to the Issue, the Rights Issue Committee and Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held on today, i.e., December 20, 2024, approved the allotment of 1,93,38,640 Rights Equity Shares of face value of ?10/- each at a price of ?25/- per Rights Equity Share ( Including the Premium amount of Rs.15/- per share) . The Outcome attached herewith.

Board Meeting 17 Dec 2024 17 Dec 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting for conversion of convertible warrants and allotment of Equity shares in accordance with the provision of SEBI (ICDR) Regulation, 2015.

Board Meeting 4 Dec 2024 4 Dec 2024

Pursuant to the Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 04th December, 2024 at 611 fortune business hub, science-city road, sola, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India -380060. Meeting was started at 05:00 PM and concluded at 05:45 PM. the outcome of Board Meeting attached herewith.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Pradhin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 to interalia decide amongst other matters Standalone Unaudited financial results for the period ended on 30th September 2024 Financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024) Revised outcome As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Pradhin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve various matters relating to the Rights Issue including terms and conditions such as the determination of the Rights Issue price and related payment mechanism Rights Issue size rights entitlement ratio the record date and timing of the Rights Issue and other matters incidental or connected therewith. Outcome of meeting of the Board of Directors under the Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/11/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

Pursuant to the Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e., Friday, 18th October, 2024 at Corporate Office of the Company Situated at TF 304 Abhushan Complex Mahadev Nagar Society, Stadium Road, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India - 380 009 which commenced at 05:40 P.M. and concluded at 06:10 P.M. inter alia, has considered and approved agenda as per mentioned in the Outcome of Board Meeting attached herewith

Board Meeting 20 Sep 2024 20 Sep 2024

With reference to Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 10th September, 2024 & Thursday, 19th September, 2024 and pursuant to the second proviso to Regulation 30(6) and Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) as amended, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. Friday, 20th September, 2024 at TF - 304 Abhushan Complex Mahadev Nagar Society, Stadium Road, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India - 380 009, which commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 03:40 P.M. have considered and approved receipt of 3rd Tranche of consideration for allotment of Convertible Warrants (Warrants) issued at a price of Rs. 50.00/- each (including a premium of Rs. 40.00/- each) for cash consideration to the person(s) belonging to Non-Promoter category on a preferential basis in accordance with provisions of Chapter V of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018.

Board Meeting 19 Sep 2024 19 Sep 2024

With reference to Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 10th September, 2024 and pursuant to the second proviso to Regulation 30(6) and Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) as amended, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 19th September, 2024 at TF - 304 Abhushan Complex Mahadev Nagar Society, Stadium Road, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India - 380 009, which commenced at 03:00 A.M. and concluded at 03:45 P.M. have considered and approved receipt of 2nd Tranche of consideration for allotment of Convertible Warrants (Warrants) issued at a price of Rs. 50.00/- each (including a premium of Rs. 40.00/- each) for cash consideration to the person(s) belonging to Non-Promoter category on a preferential basis in accordance with provisions of Chapter V of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018. Read less..

Board Meeting 18 Sep 2024 14 Sep 2024

To mobilise financial resources of the company via fund raising by way of issue of equity shares / convertible instruments / other securities through preferential allotment, rights issue, QIP, ADR, GDR, FCCB or other method or combination thereof in one or more tranches. to appoint requisite professional, merchant bankers, experts, legal advisors and other intermediaries for the same Read less.. Approval of Rights Issue more particularly described in the attachment. Board has appointed various intermediaries and also constituted rights committee more detailed in the attachment Approval of Rights Issue more detailed in the attachment. Approval for Appointment of various Intermediaries Constitution of Rights Committee more particularly described in the attachment. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/09/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Sep 2024 10 Sep 2024

Pursuant to the Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, 10th September, 2024 at TF 304 Abhushan Complex Mahadev Nagar Society, Stadium Road, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India - 380 009, which commenced at 04:30 P.M. and concluded at 05:00 P.M. has considered, approved and allotted 1,31,20,000 (One Crore Thirty-One Lakhs Twenty Thousand) Convertible Warrants (Warrants). Allotment of 1,31,20,000 Convertible Warrants to the Warrant Holder(s) as per attached outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 29 Aug 2024

Pursuant to the Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 29th August, 2024 at TF 304 Abhushan Complex Mahadev Nagar Society, Stadium Road, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad 380009 to transact the following businesses: 1. To Resign Mr. SUNIL KALURAM INANI from the Post of Chief Financial Officer of the Company. (Resignation Letter attached herewith) The Board meeting started at 2.00 P.M. and concluded at 2.30 P.M. Read less..

Board Meeting 21 Aug 2024 17 Aug 2024

Pradhin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve reclasification of Promoter and any other business to transact with the permission of chairperson. Pursuant to the Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 21st August, 2024.The Board meeting started at 2.00 P.M. and concluded at 4.00 p.m. Outcome attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.08.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 14 Aug 2024

Pursuant to the Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 14th August, 2024 at 304, Abhushan Complex, 17, Mahadev Nagar Society, Stadium Road, Ahmedabad - 382 418 1. Resignation of M/s. R. K Chapawat as Statutory Auditor of the Company. (Resignation Letter attached) The Board meeting started at 3.00 P.M. and concluded at 3.30 p.m.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Pradhin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial results for June 2024 quarter. Pursuant to the Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, 13th August, 2024 at 304, Abhushan Complex, 17, Mahadev Nagar Society, Stadium Road, Ahmedabad - 382 418. The Board meeting started at 2.00 P.M. and concluded at 4.30 p.m. Kindly take the same on record. Outcome of BM attached herewith. Board Meeting outcome for approval of Financial Results on 30.06.2024 attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Board outcome attached herewith. Board Outcome for Appointment of Company Secretary attached herewith.

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 17 Jul 2024

Pradhin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 22nd July 2024 at 4:00 P.M. at 304 Abhushan Complex 17 Mahadev Nagar Society Stadium Road Ahmedabad - 382 418 to discuss and consider inter-alia: 1. Proposal of raising of funds by way of issue of Equity shares and/or Convertible warrants on preferential basis. 2. Any other agenda / business matter to be discuss with the permission of Chairperson of the Board Meeting. Pursuant to the Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e., Monday, 22nd July, 2024 at 304, Abhushan Complex, 17, Mahadev Nagar Society, Stadium Road, Ahmedabad - 382 418 which commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 07:00 P.M. inter-alia has, considered and approved agenda as per attached outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Jun 2024 1 Jun 2024

Kindly acknowledge that the board meeting was held today at the registered office of the company. The Board Meeting started at 01:30 PM and concluded at 02:00 PM. Board Meeting outcome attached herewith

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 17 May 2024

Pradhin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results on 31.03.2024. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. 25th May, 2024 as: 1. Considered and Approved Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements), Regulation, 2015, we hereby declaring and confirming that M/s. R K Chapawat & Co. Chartered Accountants have issued an Audit Report with unmodified Opinion on Audited IND AS Financial Result of the Company for quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024. The meeting commenced at 3:00 p.m. and concluded at 03:30 p.m. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Apr 2024 4 Apr 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that the Meeting of Board of Directors was held today i.e. Thursday, April 04, 2024 at Corporate Office the SY No.294/A H. No.18, Swapnshilpa, Behind Aarti Appartment, Vartak Road, Virar (W), Mumbai City, Thane, Maharastra - 401303. which commenced at 01.00 PM and concluded at 03.00 PM.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024

Pradhin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results as on 31.12.2023. File attached herewith. Kindly acknowledge that the board meeting was held today at the registered office of the company at 4:00 PM and concluded at 4:30 PM. The outcome of the said meeting attached. Kindly acknowledge that the Board meeting was held today for approval of financial results as on 31.12.2023. file attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 27 Jan 2024

Pradhin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Appointment of Statutory Auditor and to change in Registered office.

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 29 Jan 2024