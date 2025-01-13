Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.26
10.26
10.26
10.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
37.69
36.9
41.88
41.81
Net Worth
47.95
47.16
52.14
52.07
Minority Interest
Debt
52.37
50.28
34.54
9.65
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.76
2.63
2.75
2.88
Total Liabilities
102.08
100.07
89.43
64.6
Fixed Assets
69.95
72.06
62.82
43.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
31.96
27.74
26.4
21.3
Inventories
41.53
29.35
23.06
20.71
Inventory Days
85.43
77.48
Sundry Debtors
4.49
5.28
3.99
5.61
Debtor Days
14.78
20.98
Other Current Assets
10.87
11.79
11.3
6.95
Sundry Creditors
-12.51
-6.52
-4.83
-4.93
Creditor Days
17.89
18.44
Other Current Liabilities
-12.42
-12.16
-7.12
-7.04
Cash
0.17
0.27
0.2
0.2
Total Assets
102.08
100.07
89.42
64.59
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.