Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.13
4.95
5.34
3.86
Depreciation
-4.15
-4.22
-4.29
-4.74
Tax paid
0.07
-1.18
-1.99
-1.41
Working capital
3.94
-1.16
-5.03
2.41
Other operating items
Operating
-0.27
-1.6
-5.97
0.12
Capital expenditure
5.38
7.1
0.18
12.03
Free cash flow
5.1
5.49
-5.79
12.15
Equity raised
83.74
76
55.99
47.2
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
30.09
8.4
-21.03
15.31
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
118.94
89.89
29.17
74.66
