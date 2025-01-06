iifl-logo-icon 1
Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

36.99
(1.15%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd

Prakash Woollen FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.13

4.95

5.34

3.86

Depreciation

-4.15

-4.22

-4.29

-4.74

Tax paid

0.07

-1.18

-1.99

-1.41

Working capital

3.94

-1.16

-5.03

2.41

Other operating items

Operating

-0.27

-1.6

-5.97

0.12

Capital expenditure

5.38

7.1

0.18

12.03

Free cash flow

5.1

5.49

-5.79

12.15

Equity raised

83.74

76

55.99

47.2

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

30.09

8.4

-21.03

15.31

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

118.94

89.89

29.17

74.66

