Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd Share Price

36.99
(1.15%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open35
  • Day's High37.85
  • 52 Wk High44.99
  • Prev. Close36.57
  • Day's Low35
  • 52 Wk Low 29
  • Turnover (lac)4.27
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value44.22
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)37.95
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

35

Prev. Close

36.57

Turnover(Lac.)

4.27

Day's High

37.85

Day's Low

35

52 Week's High

44.99

52 Week's Low

29

Book Value

44.22

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

37.95

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Jul, 2024

arrow

Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.56%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.56%

Non-Promoter- 0.13%

Institutions: 0.13%

Non-Institutions: 36.29%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.26

10.26

10.26

10.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

37.69

36.9

41.88

41.81

Net Worth

47.95

47.16

52.14

52.07

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

98.52

97.55

132.56

99.64

yoy growth (%)

0.99

-26.41

33.03

-4.25

Raw materials

-70.32

-64.86

-95.78

-65.34

As % of sales

71.38

66.49

72.25

65.57

Employee costs

-7.88

-8.28

-8.92

-7.62

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.13

4.95

5.34

3.86

Depreciation

-4.15

-4.22

-4.29

-4.74

Tax paid

0.07

-1.18

-1.99

-1.41

Working capital

3.94

-1.16

-5.03

2.41

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.99

-26.41

33.03

-4.25

Op profit growth

-43.15

-13.24

-8

3.59

EBIT growth

-76.86

-16.82

-1.02

0.41

Net profit growth

-101.47

-53.15

227.81

-10.95

Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

Vijay Kumar Gupta

Chairman & Independent Directo

Satish Kumar Raj

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Pramod Kumar Agarwal

Managing Director

Daya Kishan Gupta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Mahendra Kumar Aggarwal

Whole-time Director

Adeep Gupta

Director

Rajni Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sneha Agarwal

Independent Director

Sandeep Raj

Independent Director

Swatantra Agrawal

Independent Director

Latha Agrawal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd

Summary

Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mill Limited was formerly incorporated on August 23, 1979 in the name of Prakash Woollen Mill Limited as a leading Indian Textile Company. The Company name was changed from Prakash Woollen Mill Limited to Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mill Limited w.e.f July 27, 2015. The Company specializes in the production of Mink Blankets and Bed Covers. The manufacturing unit boasts of machinery based on the most advanced technology which has been specially imported for production facility. The Company has streamlined facilities for knitting, dyeing, processing, printing, finishing and packaging. It has wide network of operations in domestic market. It sells product through multiple channels including wholesale, retail and through agents etc. The Company was established as manufacturing concern of Woollen Blankets, it rapidly honed the skills of the trade. Latter on, skills that were amply showcased in helped the Company to go into backward and forward integration and became a composite unit. In three decades of its existence, the Company acquired the capacity to manufacturing over one million of Mink Blankets per annum and became one of the largest composite units of Mink Blanket. In 2015-16, the Companys major activity remained confined to production of Mink Blankets and Bed covers.
Company FAQs

What is the Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd share price today?

The Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹36.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd is ₹37.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd is 0 and 0.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd is ₹29 and ₹44.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd?

Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.86%, 3 Years at -20.03%, 1 Year at 18.97%, 6 Month at -2.48%, 3 Month at -0.57% and 1 Month at 1.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.57 %
Institutions - 0.13 %
Public - 36.30 %

