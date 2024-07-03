Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹35
Prev. Close₹36.57
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.27
Day's High₹37.85
Day's Low₹35
52 Week's High₹44.99
52 Week's Low₹29
Book Value₹44.22
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)37.95
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.26
10.26
10.26
10.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
37.69
36.9
41.88
41.81
Net Worth
47.95
47.16
52.14
52.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
98.52
97.55
132.56
99.64
yoy growth (%)
0.99
-26.41
33.03
-4.25
Raw materials
-70.32
-64.86
-95.78
-65.34
As % of sales
71.38
66.49
72.25
65.57
Employee costs
-7.88
-8.28
-8.92
-7.62
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.13
4.95
5.34
3.86
Depreciation
-4.15
-4.22
-4.29
-4.74
Tax paid
0.07
-1.18
-1.99
-1.41
Working capital
3.94
-1.16
-5.03
2.41
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.99
-26.41
33.03
-4.25
Op profit growth
-43.15
-13.24
-8
3.59
EBIT growth
-76.86
-16.82
-1.02
0.41
Net profit growth
-101.47
-53.15
227.81
-10.95
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CFO
Vijay Kumar Gupta
Chairman & Independent Directo
Satish Kumar Raj
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Pramod Kumar Agarwal
Managing Director
Daya Kishan Gupta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Mahendra Kumar Aggarwal
Whole-time Director
Adeep Gupta
Director
Rajni Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sneha Agarwal
Independent Director
Sandeep Raj
Independent Director
Swatantra Agrawal
Independent Director
Latha Agrawal
Reports by Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd
Summary
Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mill Limited was formerly incorporated on August 23, 1979 in the name of Prakash Woollen Mill Limited as a leading Indian Textile Company. The Company name was changed from Prakash Woollen Mill Limited to Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mill Limited w.e.f July 27, 2015. The Company specializes in the production of Mink Blankets and Bed Covers. The manufacturing unit boasts of machinery based on the most advanced technology which has been specially imported for production facility. The Company has streamlined facilities for knitting, dyeing, processing, printing, finishing and packaging. It has wide network of operations in domestic market. It sells product through multiple channels including wholesale, retail and through agents etc. The Company was established as manufacturing concern of Woollen Blankets, it rapidly honed the skills of the trade. Latter on, skills that were amply showcased in helped the Company to go into backward and forward integration and became a composite unit. In three decades of its existence, the Company acquired the capacity to manufacturing over one million of Mink Blankets per annum and became one of the largest composite units of Mink Blanket. In 2015-16, the Companys major activity remained confined to production of Mink Blankets and Bed covers.
The Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹36.99 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd is ₹37.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd is 0 and 0.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd is ₹29 and ₹44.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.86%, 3 Years at -20.03%, 1 Year at 18.97%, 6 Month at -2.48%, 3 Month at -0.57% and 1 Month at 1.58%.
