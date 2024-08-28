|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Aug 2024
|20 Jul 2024
|The 45th Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 28th Day of August, 2024 at 11:45 A.M. Please find enclosed the Notice of 45th Annual General Meeting of the company scheduled to be held on 28.08.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/08/2024) Declaration of Results of the AGM dated 28.08.2024. Proceedings of AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024)
