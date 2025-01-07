Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
98.52
97.55
132.56
99.64
yoy growth (%)
0.99
-26.41
33.03
-4.25
Raw materials
-70.32
-64.86
-95.78
-65.34
As % of sales
71.38
66.49
72.25
65.57
Employee costs
-7.88
-8.28
-8.92
-7.62
As % of sales
8
8.48
6.73
7.65
Other costs
-14.9
-14.91
-16.91
-14.77
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.13
15.28
12.75
14.82
Operating profit
5.39
9.49
10.94
11.89
OPM
5.47
9.73
8.25
11.93
Depreciation
-4.15
-4.22
-4.29
-4.74
Interest expense
-1.5
-0.99
-1.81
-3.36
Other income
0.13
0.68
0.5
0.07
Profit before tax
-0.13
4.95
5.34
3.86
Taxes
0.07
-1.18
-1.99
-1.41
Tax rate
-57.78
-23.84
-37.37
-36.47
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.05
3.77
3.34
2.45
Exceptional items
0
0
4.7
0
Net profit
-0.05
3.77
8.05
2.45
yoy growth (%)
-101.47
-53.15
227.81
-10.95
NPM
-0.05
3.86
6.07
2.46
