iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

36.55
(-0.46%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

98.52

97.55

132.56

99.64

yoy growth (%)

0.99

-26.41

33.03

-4.25

Raw materials

-70.32

-64.86

-95.78

-65.34

As % of sales

71.38

66.49

72.25

65.57

Employee costs

-7.88

-8.28

-8.92

-7.62

As % of sales

8

8.48

6.73

7.65

Other costs

-14.9

-14.91

-16.91

-14.77

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.13

15.28

12.75

14.82

Operating profit

5.39

9.49

10.94

11.89

OPM

5.47

9.73

8.25

11.93

Depreciation

-4.15

-4.22

-4.29

-4.74

Interest expense

-1.5

-0.99

-1.81

-3.36

Other income

0.13

0.68

0.5

0.07

Profit before tax

-0.13

4.95

5.34

3.86

Taxes

0.07

-1.18

-1.99

-1.41

Tax rate

-57.78

-23.84

-37.37

-36.47

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.05

3.77

3.34

2.45

Exceptional items

0

0

4.7

0

Net profit

-0.05

3.77

8.05

2.45

yoy growth (%)

-101.47

-53.15

227.81

-10.95

NPM

-0.05

3.86

6.07

2.46

Prakash Woollen : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.