To The Members,

Your Directors are pleased to present 45th Annual Report covering the operational and financial performance of your Company along with the Audited Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Rs. in lakhs

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from operations 10213.48 10368.35 Other Income 0.88 3.61 Total Revenue 10214.36 10371.96 Profit before Depreciation & Tax 593.26 (108.98) Depreciation 574.75 406.77 Profit before Tax & Exceptional Items 18.51 (515.75) Current tax inclusive of earlier year tax 3.75 2.46 Deferred Tax Asset/Liability (81.21) 14.31 Profit after Tax 95.97 (503.90) Other Comprehensive Income Remeasurements of net defined benefit plans (21.85) 6.85 Income tax relating to above items 5.68 (1.78) Total Comprehensive Income for the period 79.80 (498.83) Earning Per Share 0.94 (4.91)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS/ REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

During the period under consideration the revenue of the Company has decreased from Rs. 10371.96 lakh to Rs. 10214.36 lakh showing the decrease of 1.52% due to lower demand.

The Company has earned the profit of Rs. 95.97 lakh. The company got recovered from the losses incurred in the previous years of Rs.503.90. The net profit after tax of the Company is Rs. 95.97 lakh. The management has resorted to various cost cutting measures due to which your company could earn profits during the year under review. Your directors hope for better results in the coming financial years.

STATE OF AFFAIRS

The company specializes in the production of Mink Blankets. The manufacturing unit has state-of-the- art machinery based on the advanced technology which has been specially imported for the production facility. The company has stream lined facilities for knitting, dyeing, processing, printing, finishing and packaging. The complete facility is backed by the team of highly skilled and experienced workforce, who ensure zero defects at every stage of production. It is expected that the company will achieve good growth in times to come.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING FINANCIAL POSITION BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR AND DATE OF REPORT

There are no material changes affecting the affairs of the company which have occurred between the end of the financial year on March 31,2024 to which the financial statements relates and the date of this report.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS

There was no change in the nature of the business during the financial year under review.

DIVIDEND

In order to meet the working capital requirements of the Company, no dividend has been recommended.

GENERAL RESERVES

No amount was transferred to General Reserve.

DEPOSITS

Your Company has no unclaimed / unpaid matured deposit or interest due thereon. Your Company has not accepted any deposits covered under Chapter V - Acceptance of Deposits by Companies under the Companies Act, 2013 during the financial year ended March 31,2024, but there was an outstanding loan of Rs. 600.00 Lakh including interest from the Promoter-Directors, of the Company namely Adeep Gupta HUF, Mrs. Anita Gupta, Ashish Gupta HUF, Daya Kishan Gupta HUF, Mr. Aditya Gupta, Kapil Gupta HUF, Kapil Gupta, Mrs. Reetika Gupta, Mrs. Rajni Gupta, Mrs. Shalini Gupta, Vijay Kumar Gupta HUF, Vijay Kumar Gupta which is exempted as deposit under Rule 2(c) (viii) of Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2014.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

The Authorized Share Capital of the Company as on March 31, 2024 was Rs. 12,00,00,000/- divided into 1,20,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each. The Subscribed and Paid up Equity Share Capital as at March 31,2024 was Rs. 10,25,97,500/- divided into 1,02,59,750 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up.

During the year under review, the Company has neither issued any shares with differential voting rights nor has granted any stock options or sweat equity. There was no buy back of shares. As on March 31,2024, none of the Directors of the Company hold instruments convertible into equity shares of the Company.

MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Managements Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V (B) of the Securities of Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is presented in a separate section forming part of the Annual Report.

SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

Your company does not have any unlisted/listed subsidiary company or Joint Venture or any Associate Company, pursuant to the provisions of the Rule 8 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, therefore, there is no requirement of attachment of Form AOC-1.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to section 134(5) of the Companies Act 2013, your Directors state that:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards read with requirements set out under Schedule III to the Act, have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

b) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

c) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) the Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

f) the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company is committed to maintain the highest standards of corporate governance and adhere to the corporate governance requirements set out by SEBI. The Company has also implemented several best corporate governance practices as prevalent globally. The report on Corporate Governance as stipulated under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 forms an integral part of this Report. The requisite certificate from the Statutory Auditors of the Company confirming compliance with the conditions of corporate governance is attached to the report on Corporate Governance.

CONTRACTS AND ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

All contracts / arrangements / transactions entered by the Company during the financial year with related parties were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis. During the year, the Company had not entered into any contract / arrangement / transaction with related parties which could be considered material in accordance with the policy of the Company on materiality of related party transactions or covered under Section 188 of the Companies act, 2013. Hence, the details of such contracts or arrangements with its related parties are not disclosed in Form AOC-2 as prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules framed thereunder

All such Related Party Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee for approval, prior omnibus approval for normal business transactions is also obtained from the Audit Committee for the related party transactions which are of repetitive nature as well as for the normal business transactions which cannot be foreseen and accordingly the details of related party transactions entered into by the company pursuant to each of the omnibus approval given has been reviewed by audit committee on a quarterly basis in terms of the approval of the Committee.

The Policy on dealing with related party transactions and on determining materiality of related party transactions as approved by the Board may be accessed on the Companys website at the link http://prakashwoollen.com/InvestorFiles/Revised%20Policy%202.pdf

RISK MANAGEMENT

In accordance with provisions of Regulation 21 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company is not required to maintain Risk Management Committee.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Board has adopted the policies and procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures.

The Companys Internal Control Systems are commensurate with the nature of its business and the size and complexity of its operations. It comprises of audit and compliance by internal audit checks by M/s Pulkit Rastogi & Co.-Amroha, Internal Auditors of the Company.

The Internal Auditors independently evaluate the adequacy of internal controls and concurrently audit the financial transactions and review various business processes. Independence of the Internal Auditors and compliance is ensured by the direct report of Internal Auditors to the Audit Committee of the Board.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Mr. Vijay Kumar Gupta, Whole- Time Director/CFO, retires by rotation and being eligible offer himself for re-appointment. Your Company is managed and controlled by a Board which is an optimum blend of Executives and Non-Executive Professional Directors As on 1st April, 2023 the Board of Directors of the Company consists of Seven (7) Directors including one (1)Managing Director, one (1) Whole time Director & CFO, one (1) Whole time Director, four (4) Non-executive Directors, out of which one (1) is Chairman & Independent Director two (2) are Independent Directors, and one (1) Woman Director (NID).

As on 1st April, 2024 the Board of Directors of the Company consists of Six (6) Directors including one (1)Managing Director, one (1) Whole time Director & CFO, one (1) Whole time Director, three (3) Non-executive Directors, out of which one (1) is Chairman & Independent Director one (1) is Independent Director, and one (1) Woman Director (NID).

The composition of the Board is in conformity with Regulation 17 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. All the Directors possess the requisite qualifications and experience in general corporate Management, finance, banking and other allied fields which enable them to contribute effectively to the Company in their capacity as Directors of the Company.

Mr. Mahendra Kumar Agrawal expired on 23.11.2023.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

All the Independent directors have submitted their disclosure to the Board that they fulfill all the requirements as to qualify for their appointment as an Independent Director under the provisions of Section 149 read with Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013. The Board confirms that the independent directors meet the criteria as laid down under the Companies Act, 2013.

SEPARATE MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

In accordance with the provisions of Schedule IV to the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25(3) of SEBI (LODR), 2015, a separate meeting of the Independent Directors of the Company was held on 13th March 2024 to discuss the agenda items as prescribed under the applicable laws. The meeting was attended by all Independent Directors of the Company.

FORMAL ANNUAL EVALUATION

The Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015 mandates that the Board shall monitor and review the Board evaluation i.e. evaluation of the performance of: (i) the Board as a whole, (ii) individual directors (including independent directors and Chairperson) and (iii) various Committees of the Board. The Performance evaluation was carried out by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee based on the "Annual Evaluation Framework" prepared by the Committee.

The framework includes the evaluation of directors on various parameters such as:

• Board dynamics and relationships

• Information flows

• Decision-making

• Relationship with stakeholders

• Company performance and strategy

• Tracking Board and committees effectiveness

• Peer evaluation

In compliance with the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 17 (10) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out an evaluation of its own performance, Committees and performance of individual Directors during the period under review. The aspects covered in the evaluation included the contribution to and monitoring of corporate governance practices, participation in the long-term strategic planning and the fulfillment of Directors obligations and fiduciary responsibilities, including but not limited to, active participation at the Board and Committee meetings. Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013 states that the performance evaluation of independent directors shall be done by the entire Board of Directors, excluding the director being evaluated. The evaluation involves Self-Evaluation by the Board Members and subsequent assessment by the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

The details of the framework for performance evaluation of Independent Directors, Board, Committees and other individual Directors are placed on the website of the company at the link: http://prakashwoollen.com/InvestorFiles/independent%20director.pdf The details of programs for familiarization of Independent Directors with the Company, their roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, business model of the Company and related matters are put up on the website of the Company at the link: http://prakashwoollen.com/InvestorFiles/1.pdf

REMUNERATION POLICY

In remuneration policy of the company comprising the appointment and remuneration of the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel of the Company including the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and other related matters have been provided in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this report.

CODE OF CONDUCT FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS, KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL

The Board of Directors has framed a code of conduct for BOD, KMPS, and Senior Management Personnel.

AUDITORS

Statutory Auditors

M/s A. Anand & Co., Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 005147C), Statutory Auditors of the Company, hold office till the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting and are not eligible for re-appointment due to the completion of their second term. M/s. Harshit Mehrotra and Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 032921C), is recommended to be appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office from the conclusion of the Forty Fifth AGM till the conclusion of the Fiftieth AGM of the Company to be held in the year 2030. The said firm is a peer reviewed firm by ICAI. They have confirmed their eligibility to the effect that their appointment, if made, would be within the prescribed limits under the Act and that they are not disqualified for appointment.

Auditors Report

The Report given by M/s. A. Anand & Co, Statutory Auditors on the financial statement of the Company for the year ended March 2024 is part of the Annual Report. There are no qualification, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer in their Report. During the year under review, the Auditors had not reported any matter under Section 143 (12) of the Act, therefore no detail is required to be disclosed under Section 134 (3)(ca) of the Act.

Cost Auditors

Companies (cost records and audit) (Amendment) Rules, 2015 are not applicable on the Company for the financial year 2023-24. Secretarial Auditor

The Board had appointed Mr. R.S. Bhatia (CP No.2514). Practicing Company Secretary, to carry out Secretarial Audit in accordance with the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 has been obtained. There are no adverse remarks/ observations given in the Secretarial Audit Report. A copy of Secretarial Audit Report from Mr. R.S. Bhatia for financial year ended March 31,2024 in the prescribed Form No. MR-3 is annexed to this report as Annexure I.

COMPOSITION OF COMMITTEES

Audit Committee

The Board of Directors of the Company has a duly constituted Audit Committee in terms of the provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules framed thereunder and Regulation 18 of the Listing Regulations. The terms of reference of the Audit Committee has been approved by the Board of Directors. Composition of the Audit Committee, number of meetings held during the year under review, brief terms of reference and other details have been provided in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this Annual Report.

The Audit Committee comprises two (2) Non-Executive Independent Directors namely Dr. Satish Kumar Raj (Chairman), Mr. Pramod Kumar Agarwal and one (1) Whole-Time Director/ CFO namely Mr. Vijay Kumar Gupta as other members. All the recommendations made by the Audit Committee were accepted by the Board.

Nomination and Remuneration Committee

A Nomination and Remuneration Committee has been constituted under section 178 of the Companies Act 2013 read with the Rules framed thereunder and Regulation 19 of the Listing Regulations for formulization of the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director and recommend to the Board a policy, relating to the remuneration for the directors, key managerial personnel and other employees

The Board of Directors constituted a Nomination and Remuneration Committee comprising two (2) Non-Executive Independent Directors namely Mr. Pramod Kumar Agrawal as (Chairman), Dr. Satish Kumar Raj (Member) and one (1) Non- Executive Non Independent Director namely Mrs. Rajni Gupta (Member). The function of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee includes recommendation of appointment of KMP(s), Whole-time Director(s)/ Managing Director/Joint Managing Director and recommendation to the Board of their remuneration.

The aforesaid policy has been posted on the Website of the Company:- http://prakashwoollen.com/InvestorFiles/PWM_Revised%202.pdf

Stakeholder Relationship Committee

The Board of Directors constituted a Stakeholder Relationship Committee comprising two (2) Non- Executive Independent Directors namely Dr. Satish Kumar Raj (Chairman), Mr. Pramod Kumar Agarwal and one (1) Non- Executive Non Independent Director namely Mrs. Rajni Gupta as other members. The Stakeholder Relationship Committee, inter alia, oversees and reviews all matters connected with the investor services in connection with applications received and shares allotted in the Initial Public Offer, status of refund account, conversion of partly paid shares into fully paid shares, rematerialization and dematerialization of shares and transfer of shares of the Company.

The Committee oversees performance of the Registrar and Transfer Agents of the Company and recommends measures for overall improvement in the quality of investor services.

Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

Provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, pertaining to the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is not applicable on the company since last year as Companys Net Worth is less than 500 crore, Turnover is less than 1000 crore and Net Profit is less than 5 crore and also that there is no unspent amount outstanding.

Your Company does not fall under the aforesaid criteria, so the CSR Committee was dissolved by the Board in the Board meeting held on 20.07.2024.

Finance Committee

The Board of Directors of the Company has a duly constituted Finance Committee in terms of the provisions of Section 179(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules framed thereunder. The terms of reference of the Finance Committee has been approved by the Board of Directors. Composition of the Finance Committee, number of meetings held during the year under review, brief terms of reference and other details have been provided in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this Annual Report.

The Finance Committee comprises three Executive Directors namely Mr. Vijay Kumar Gupta (Chairman), Mr. Daya Kishan Gupta and Mr. Adeep Gupta as other members.

VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Vigil Mechanism of the Company, which also incorporates a whistle blower policy in terms of provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed thereunder read with Regulation 22 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, includes an Ethics & Compliance Task Force comprising senior executives of the Company. The Company has a whistle blower policy/ vigil mechanism for directors and employees to report genuine concerns or grievances.

The whistle Blower policy has been posted on the Website of the Company:- http://prakashwoollen.com/InvestorFiles/Revised%20Whistel%20Blower.pdf

MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Six meetings of the Board of Directors were held during the financial year 2023-24 i.e. on 29.05.2023, 20.07.2023, 10.08.2023, 07.11.2023, 03.02.2024 and 22.03.2024. The details of the meetings of the Board held during the financial year 2023-24 forms part of the Corporate Governance Report. .

PARTICULARS OF LOANS GIVEN, INVESTMENTS MADE, GUARANTEES GIVEN AND SECURITIES PROVIDED

The Company has not given loan in terms of section 186 and has not made investment and provided security in terms of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The particulars relating to conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo, as required to be disclosed under the Act, are provided in Annexure II to this Report.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Sec 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the copy of Annual Return of 2023-2024 can be accessed at Companys website at http://www.prakashwoollen.com/InvestorFiles/AR.pdf

PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT WORKPLACE

The Company has constituted Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) known as Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Committee to enquire in to complaints of Sexual Harassment and recommend appropriate action. The Company has not received any complaint of sexual harassment during the financial year 2023-24.

Your Directors state that during the financial year ended March 31,2024 under review, there were no cases filed pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The information required under Section 197 of the Act read with rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are given below:

a. The ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company for the financial year:

Non-executive directors Ratio to median Remuneration Mr. Pramod Kumar Agarwal 0.10 Mr. Mahendra Kumar Agrawal (expired on 23.11.2023) 0.07 Mr. Satish Kumar Raj 0.12 Mrs. Rajni Gupta 0.02 Executive directors Ratio to median Remuneration Mr. Vijay Kumar Gupta 13.66 Mr. Daya Kishan Gupta 13.66 Mr. Adeep Gupta 13.66

b. The percentage increase in remuneration of each director, chief executive officer, chief financial officer, company secretary in the financial year:

Directors, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary % increase in remuneration in the financial year Mr. Vijay Kumar Gupta - 13.89 Mr. Daya Kishan Gupta - 13.89 Mr. Adeep Gupta -13.89 Mrs. Rajni Gupta 100 Mr. Pramod Kumar Agarwal 0.00 Mr. Mahendra Kumar Agrawal (expired on 23.11.2023) - 42.86 Mr. Satish Kumar Raj 0.00 Ms. Sneha Agarwal (as she joined during the FY under review) 2326.41

Remuneration of Independent Director is sitting fees.

c. The percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees in the financial year: - 0.22%

d. The number of permanent employees on the rolls of Company: 394

e. Average percentile increase already made in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel in the last financial year and its comparison with the percentile increase in the managerial remuneration and justification thereof and point out if there are any exceptional circumstances for increase in the managerial remuneration:

The average annual increase was around - 8.07%.

Increase in the managerial remuneration for the year was - 13.89%.

f. Affirmation that the remuneration is as per the remuneration policy of the Company:

The Company affirms remuneration is as per the remuneration policy of the Company.

Information Pursuant to compliance of Section 197 of the Act read with rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

S. Name of No The Employee Designation Nature of Employment Educational Qualification Age Experience (in years) Date of Joining Remuneration Paid (Rs.) Whether employee is relative of Director 1 Vijay Kumar Gupta Whole Time Director & CFO Permanent Commerce Graduate 71 44 23/08/1979 6200000 Brother of Mr. Daya Kishan Gupta, Uncle of Mr. Adeep Gupta and Brother in law of Mrs. Rajni Gupta 2 Daya Kishan Gupta Managing Director Permanent Commerce Graduate 75 44 01/09/2022 6200000 Brother of Mr. Vijay Kumar Gupta, Uncle of Mr. Adeep Gupta and Husband of Mrs. Rajni Gupta 3 Adeep Gupta Whole Time Permanent Commerce 52 26 15/06/2020 6200000 Nephew of Mr. Vijay Kumar Gupta, Mr. Daya Kishan Gupta and Mrs. Rajni Gupta 4 Kapil Gupta Vice President-Sales & Marketing Permanent M.Com 49 22 01/06/2004 2640000 Son of Mr. Daya Kishan Gupta 5 Ashish Gupta Vice President- Finance Permanent Commerce Graduate 45 19 01/7/2004 2640000 Son of Mr. Vijay Kumar Gupta 6 Sanjay Kumar Agarwal Manager- Plant & Operations Permanent Mechanical Engineer-B.E 63 37 01/12/2021 2310000 NIL 7 Praveen Gupta Manager Accounts Permanent B.Com, FCA 63 37 01/08/2020 2040000 NIL 8 Omkar Dongre General Manager Permanent Diploma in Industrial Management 65 42 010/9/2020 1215250 NIL

GENERAL DISCLOSURES

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

1. Details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act.

2. Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

3. Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares/ ESOP) to employees of the Company under any scheme.

4. Neither the Managing Director nor the Whole-time Directors of the Company receive any remuneration or commission from any of its subsidiaries.

5. No significant or material

6. Orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors would like to express their sincere appreciation for the assistance and co-operation received from the financial institutions, banks, Government authorities, customers, vendors and members during the year under review.

Your Directors proudly acknowledge the contribution and hard work of the employees of the Company and its subsidiaries at all levels, who, through their competence, hard work, solidarity and commitment have enabled the Company to achieve consistent growth.