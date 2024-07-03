iifl-logo-icon 1
Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd Company Summary

Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd Summary

Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mill Limited was formerly incorporated on August 23, 1979 in the name of Prakash Woollen Mill Limited as a leading Indian Textile Company. The Company name was changed from Prakash Woollen Mill Limited to Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mill Limited w.e.f July 27, 2015. The Company specializes in the production of Mink Blankets and Bed Covers. The manufacturing unit boasts of machinery based on the most advanced technology which has been specially imported for production facility. The Company has streamlined facilities for knitting, dyeing, processing, printing, finishing and packaging. It has wide network of operations in domestic market. It sells product through multiple channels including wholesale, retail and through agents etc. The Company was established as manufacturing concern of Woollen Blankets, it rapidly honed the skills of the trade. Latter on, skills that were amply showcased in helped the Company to go into backward and forward integration and became a composite unit. In three decades of its existence, the Company acquired the capacity to manufacturing over one million of Mink Blankets per annum and became one of the largest composite units of Mink Blanket. In 2015-16, the Companys major activity remained confined to production of Mink Blankets and Bed covers.

