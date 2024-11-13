iifl-logo-icon 1
Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd Board Meeting

36.62
(-2.35%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:39:00 PM

Prakash Woollen CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter & Half year ended on 30th September 2024 as per the regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 among other things. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 13.11.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting17 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held today on 17.10.2024.
Board Meeting1 Sep 20241 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting dated 01.09.2024
Board Meeting7 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results along With Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 07.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting20 Jul 202420 Jul 2024
Please find attached Outcome of Board Meeting held today on 20.07.2024.
Board Meeting27 May 202418 May 2024
Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome for the Board Meeting held today on 27.05.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting3 Feb 202423 Jan 2024
PRAKASH WOOLLEN & SYNTHETIC MILLS LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 03 Feb 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, February 03, 2024, and the following decision were taken: The Board considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2023. A copy of the Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report as issued by the Statutory Auditor for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 are enclosed herewith. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, February 03, 2024, and the following decision were taken: The Board considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2023. A copy of the Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report as issued by the Statutory Auditor for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 are enclosed herewith. Please find attached the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.02.2024)

