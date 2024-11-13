|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter & Half year ended on 30th September 2024 as per the regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 among other things. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 13.11.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 Oct 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held today on 17.10.2024.
|Board Meeting
|1 Sep 2024
|1 Sep 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting dated 01.09.2024
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results along With Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 07.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Jul 2024
|20 Jul 2024
|Please find attached Outcome of Board Meeting held today on 20.07.2024.
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome for the Board Meeting held today on 27.05.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Feb 2024
|23 Jan 2024
|PRAKASH WOOLLEN & SYNTHETIC MILLS LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 03 Feb 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, February 03, 2024, and the following decision were taken: The Board considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2023. A copy of the Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report as issued by the Statutory Auditor for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 are enclosed herewith. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, February 03, 2024, and the following decision were taken: The Board considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2023. A copy of the Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report as issued by the Statutory Auditor for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 are enclosed herewith. Please find attached the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.02.2024)
