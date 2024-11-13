PRAKASH WOOLLEN & SYNTHETIC MILLS LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 03 Feb 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, February 03, 2024, and the following decision were taken: The Board considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2023. A copy of the Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report as issued by the Statutory Auditor for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 are enclosed herewith. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, February 03, 2024, and the following decision were taken: The Board considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2023. A copy of the Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report as issued by the Statutory Auditor for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 are enclosed herewith. Please find attached the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.02.2024)