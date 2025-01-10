iifl-logo-icon 1
Prashant India Ltd Balance Sheet

13.18
(4.94%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.24

4.24

4.24

4.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-37.25

-36.89

-36.65

-36.49

Net Worth

-33.01

-32.65

-32.41

-32.25

Minority Interest

Debt

34.61

34.61

34.61

34.61

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.6

1.96

2.2

2.36

Fixed Assets

1.37

1.46

1.79

1.9

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.17

0.26

0.24

0.43

Inventories

0

0.02

0.03

0.02

Inventory Days

9.06

Sundry Debtors

0.1

0.09

0.08

0.34

Debtor Days

154.15

Other Current Assets

0.21

0.25

0.28

0.26

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.06

-0.08

-0.11

Creditor Days

49.87

Other Current Liabilities

-0.13

-0.04

-0.07

-0.08

Cash

0.05

0.24

0.16

0.01

Total Assets

1.59

1.96

2.19

2.34

