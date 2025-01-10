Prashant India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.24
4.24
4.24
4.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-37.25
-36.89
-36.65
-36.49
Net Worth
-33.01
-32.65
-32.41
-32.25
Minority Interest
Debt
34.61
34.61
34.61
34.61
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.6
1.96
2.2
2.36
Fixed Assets
1.37
1.46
1.79
1.9
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.17
0.26
0.24
0.43
Inventories
0
0.02
0.03
0.02
Inventory Days
9.06
Sundry Debtors
0.1
0.09
0.08
0.34
Debtor Days
154.15
Other Current Assets
0.21
0.25
0.28
0.26
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.06
-0.08
-0.11
Creditor Days
49.87
Other Current Liabilities
-0.13
-0.04
-0.07
-0.08
Cash
0.05
0.24
0.16
0.01
Total Assets
1.59
1.96
2.19
2.34
