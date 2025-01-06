Prashant India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.18
0.11
-0.08
0.05
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.09
-0.09
-0.23
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.12
0.86
-0.03
0.31
Other operating items
Operating
-0.15
0.87
-0.21
0.13
Capital expenditure
0
-1.91
0.01
-0.71
Free cash flow
-0.15
-1.03
-0.19
-0.57
Equity raised
-72.98
-74.32
-75.26
-75.37
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
-0.52
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-73.13
-75.87
-75.45
-75.95
