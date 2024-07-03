iifl-logo-icon 1
Prashant India Ltd Share Price

10.87
(0.46%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11.36
  • Day's High11.36
  • 52 Wk High16.05
  • Prev. Close10.82
  • Day's Low10.87
  • 52 Wk Low 8.95
  • Turnover (lac)0.11
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-78.04
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.61
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Prashant India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Prashant India Ltd Corporate Action

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Prashant India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Prashant India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:14 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 19.42%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 19.42%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 80.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Prashant India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.24

4.24

4.24

4.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-37.25

-36.89

-36.65

-36.49

Net Worth

-33.01

-32.65

-32.41

-32.25

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.8

1.58

1.47

1.29

yoy growth (%)

-49.06

7.49

13.89

216.46

Raw materials

0

-0.03

-0.01

0

As % of sales

0.47

2.41

1.05

0.32

Employee costs

-0.34

-0.45

-0.53

-0.24

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.18

0.11

-0.08

0.05

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.09

-0.09

-0.23

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.12

0.86

-0.03

0.31

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-49.06

7.49

13.89

216.46

Op profit growth

-382.86

-152.82

-169.93

-140.32

EBIT growth

-249.17

-241.08

-235.8

-115.18

Net profit growth

-99.84

-236.66

-244.76

-114.37

No Record Found

Prashant India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

3M India Ltd

3MINDIA

30,204.85

61.134,584.02133.782.231,110.81,477.83

Swan Energy Ltd

SWANENERGY

698.5

023,656.591.220.0125.55145.64

DCM Shriram Ltd

DCMSHRIRAM

1,056.35

35.9517,715.8249.20.582,865.82428.16

Nava Ltd

NAVA

915.45

36.0914,107.41146.120.41330.61263.47

Quess Corp Ltd

QUESS

649.15

20.8410,251.99151.591.454,381.91190.81

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Prashant India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

P M Gondalia

Whole-time Director

H M Gondalia

Independent Director

H B Malavia

Independent Director

Shobhaben Rajeshbhai Dudhat

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Swati Babulal Joshi

Independent Director

Parth Mahendra Pandya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Prashant India Ltd

Summary

Prashant India Ltd (Previously known as Prashant Proteins Ltd), promoted by P M Gondalia was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in November, 1983. The Company got converted into a Public Limited Company in September, 1985. The Company is presently engaged in Textiles and Wind Power Generation business. In Mar.84, PIL took over a sick and shut-down unit from Ulhas Oil and Chemical Industries located at Bhavnagar and turned it around in the first year of operations. To finance the expansion-and-modernisation scheme, PIL came out with a public issue in Nov.85. Between 1986 and 1988, when Gujarat was in the grip of a severe drought, the company not only survived but even managed to perform well. In Dec.93, the company came out with a rights offer to finance its additional working capital requirements and to expand its infrastructure facilities for the international merchandise division. In 1994-95, the name of the company was changed to Prashant India. The company has successfully completed the project to manufacture polyester fabrics and polyester texturised, sized and twisted yarn at Palsana, Surat, as a part of its diversification and backward integration project.The company commissioned and made operational five wind generators each having a capacity of 200 KW. In 1994-95, the company exported goods to the tune of Rs 31.12 cr. Being the second-largest exporter of rapeseed deoiled cakes from India, it received the Export Award from the Solvent Extractors Association of
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Prashant India Ltd share price today?

The Prashant India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.87 today.

What is the Market Cap of Prashant India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prashant India Ltd is ₹4.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Prashant India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Prashant India Ltd is 0 and -0.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Prashant India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prashant India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prashant India Ltd is ₹8.95 and ₹16.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Prashant India Ltd?

Prashant India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.30%, 3 Years at 68.79%, 1 Year at -13.92%, 6 Month at -30.19%, 3 Month at -1.19% and 1 Month at -9.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Prashant India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Prashant India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 19.42 %
Institutions - 0.05 %
Public - 80.53 %

