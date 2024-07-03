SectorDiversified
Open₹11.36
Prev. Close₹10.82
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.11
Day's High₹11.36
Day's Low₹10.87
52 Week's High₹16.05
52 Week's Low₹8.95
Book Value₹-78.04
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.61
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.24
4.24
4.24
4.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-37.25
-36.89
-36.65
-36.49
Net Worth
-33.01
-32.65
-32.41
-32.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.8
1.58
1.47
1.29
yoy growth (%)
-49.06
7.49
13.89
216.46
Raw materials
0
-0.03
-0.01
0
As % of sales
0.47
2.41
1.05
0.32
Employee costs
-0.34
-0.45
-0.53
-0.24
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.18
0.11
-0.08
0.05
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.09
-0.09
-0.23
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.12
0.86
-0.03
0.31
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-49.06
7.49
13.89
216.46
Op profit growth
-382.86
-152.82
-169.93
-140.32
EBIT growth
-249.17
-241.08
-235.8
-115.18
Net profit growth
-99.84
-236.66
-244.76
-114.37
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
3M India Ltd
3MINDIA
30,204.85
|61.1
|34,584.02
|133.78
|2.23
|1,110.8
|1,477.83
Swan Energy Ltd
SWANENERGY
698.5
|0
|23,656.59
|1.22
|0.01
|25.55
|145.64
DCM Shriram Ltd
DCMSHRIRAM
1,056.35
|35.95
|17,715.82
|49.2
|0.58
|2,865.82
|428.16
Nava Ltd
NAVA
915.45
|36.09
|14,107.41
|146.12
|0.41
|330.61
|263.47
Quess Corp Ltd
QUESS
649.15
|20.84
|10,251.99
|151.59
|1.45
|4,381.91
|190.81
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
P M Gondalia
Whole-time Director
H M Gondalia
Independent Director
H B Malavia
Independent Director
Shobhaben Rajeshbhai Dudhat
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Swati Babulal Joshi
Independent Director
Parth Mahendra Pandya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Prashant India Ltd
Summary
Prashant India Ltd (Previously known as Prashant Proteins Ltd), promoted by P M Gondalia was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in November, 1983. The Company got converted into a Public Limited Company in September, 1985. The Company is presently engaged in Textiles and Wind Power Generation business. In Mar.84, PIL took over a sick and shut-down unit from Ulhas Oil and Chemical Industries located at Bhavnagar and turned it around in the first year of operations. To finance the expansion-and-modernisation scheme, PIL came out with a public issue in Nov.85. Between 1986 and 1988, when Gujarat was in the grip of a severe drought, the company not only survived but even managed to perform well. In Dec.93, the company came out with a rights offer to finance its additional working capital requirements and to expand its infrastructure facilities for the international merchandise division. In 1994-95, the name of the company was changed to Prashant India. The company has successfully completed the project to manufacture polyester fabrics and polyester texturised, sized and twisted yarn at Palsana, Surat, as a part of its diversification and backward integration project.The company commissioned and made operational five wind generators each having a capacity of 200 KW. In 1994-95, the company exported goods to the tune of Rs 31.12 cr. Being the second-largest exporter of rapeseed deoiled cakes from India, it received the Export Award from the Solvent Extractors Association of
The Prashant India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.87 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prashant India Ltd is ₹4.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Prashant India Ltd is 0 and -0.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prashant India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prashant India Ltd is ₹8.95 and ₹16.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Prashant India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.30%, 3 Years at 68.79%, 1 Year at -13.92%, 6 Month at -30.19%, 3 Month at -1.19% and 1 Month at -9.76%.
