Prashant India Ltd Management Discussions

(a) Industry Structure and Developments:-

Company is operating in Textile Industry

(b) Opportunities and Threats:-

The textile industry provides ample opportunities in domestic and as well as export market. However the uncertainty of raw material prices and government policies arc detrimental to growth and profitability.

(c) Segment wise or product wise Performance: -

Company operates in two segments

(1) Textile and Wind Power Generation.

(d) Outlook:

- The directors propose to revive the company subject to approval of schemes to be approved by competent authorities.

(e) Risks & Concerns:

- Company does not foresee any such risk in near future, which will hamper the activities.

Due to Covid-19 Pandemic, Company is expecting to incur a verv heavy cash losses.

(I) Internal control systems and their adequacy:

- Company has adequate internal control system.

(g) Discussion on financial performance with respect to operational performance;

- Company is a sick company and all efforts are being made to make settlements with secured creditors and concerned authorities.

(h) Human Resources Management lnitiatives:-

All the efforts are made to rationalize its manpower and make effective use of the same.