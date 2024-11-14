Board Meeting 13 Jan 2025 13 Jan 2025

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 13th January, 2025 at Block 456, Palsana Char Rasta, N.H. 8, Palsana - 394315, Dist. Surat, Registered office of the company wherein Board of Directors has transacted, inter alia, the following businesses: 1. Considered and fixed the date and time for the Extraordinary General Meeting to appoint Statutory Auditor, scheduled to be held on Monday, February 10, 2025, at 11:30 A.M. (IST) through Video Conference (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). 2. Considered and approved the draft Notice for calling Extraordinary General Meeting.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

PRASHANT INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone financial results of the company for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and/or to discuss any other business/matter with the permission of the Chair. In accordance with the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and Companys Code of Conduct the Trading Window shall continue to remain closed till 48 hours after declaration of financial results. Kindly take the same on record. Prashant India Limited has informed BSE regarding the outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024 and submitted unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. The detail outcome is enclosed herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Sep 2024 28 Sep 2024

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 28th September, 2024 at Block 456, Palsana Char Rasta, N.H. 8, Palsana - 394315, dist. Surat, Registered office of the company wherein Board of Directors Noting of cessation of Mr. Haribhai Becharbhai Malvia (DIN: 00042683) due to Completion of second term of 5 (five) years of Mr. Haribhai Becharbhai Malvia as an Independent Director, expires on September 28, 2024 and accordingly he ceased to be Independent Director on the Board of the Directors, from the closure of business hours on September 28, 2024. The Board of Directors and the Management of the Company expressed deep appreciation and gratitude to Mr. Haribhai Becharbhai Malvia for their extensive contribution and stewardship. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 02:30 PM and concluded at 03:30 PM

Board Meeting 27 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024

PRASHANT INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 27th August 2024 at 02:00 pm (IST) at the registered office of the company inter alia to transact the following business: 1. To consider and approve the Directors Report of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024. 2. To consider and decide date time venue of the ensuing 41st Annual General Meeting of the company and approve the draft notice calling 41st Annual General Meeting. 3. Any other business that may deem necessary with the permission of the Chairperson. 1. Considered and approved the Directors Report of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 as per the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable provisions and rule made there under. 2. Re-Appointment of Mr. Prabhudas Mohanbhai Gondalia (DIN: 00014809) as a Managing Director of the Company , subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3. Appointment of Mr. Parth Mahendrakumar Pandya (DIN: 08825905) ) as an Additional Director and Non-Executive Independent Director on the Board of the Company , subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4. Fixed the date and time of the 41st Annual General Meeting to be called and convened On Monday, September 30, 2024, at 11:30 A.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) and approved the Notice of AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/08/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

PRASHANT INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone financial results of the company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 and/or to discuss any other business/matter with the permission of the Chair. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 14th August, 2024 at Block 456, Palsana Char Rasta, N.H. 8, Palsana - 394315, dist. Surat, Registered office of the company wherein Board of Directors has transacted, inter alia, the following businesses: 1. Approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company, for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 2. Limited Review Report issued by M/s Gheewala & Co., Statutory Auditor of the Company on Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. The Board meeting commenced at 02:00 p.m. and concluded at 4:30 p.m. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

PRASHANT INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited standalone financial results of the company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and/or to discuss any other business/matter with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30.05.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024