iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Prashant India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

11.41
(4.97%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Prashant India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.8

1.58

1.47

1.29

yoy growth (%)

-49.06

7.49

13.89

216.46

Raw materials

0

-0.03

-0.01

0

As % of sales

0.47

2.41

1.05

0.32

Employee costs

-0.34

-0.45

-0.53

-0.24

As % of sales

42.33

28.56

36.25

18.96

Other costs

-0.66

-1.01

-1.05

-0.84

As % of sales (Other Cost)

82.21

64.5

71.85

65.78

Operating profit

-0.2

0.07

-0.13

0.19

OPM

-25.02

4.5

-9.16

14.93

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.09

-0.09

-0.23

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.12

0.14

0.14

0.1

Profit before tax

-0.18

0.11

-0.08

0.05

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.18

0.11

-0.08

0.05

Exceptional items

0.18

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0.11

-0.08

0.05

yoy growth (%)

-99.84

-236.66

-244.76

-114.37

NPM

0.02

7.5

-5.89

4.64

Prashant India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Prashant India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.