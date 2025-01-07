Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.8
1.58
1.47
1.29
yoy growth (%)
-49.06
7.49
13.89
216.46
Raw materials
0
-0.03
-0.01
0
As % of sales
0.47
2.41
1.05
0.32
Employee costs
-0.34
-0.45
-0.53
-0.24
As % of sales
42.33
28.56
36.25
18.96
Other costs
-0.66
-1.01
-1.05
-0.84
As % of sales (Other Cost)
82.21
64.5
71.85
65.78
Operating profit
-0.2
0.07
-0.13
0.19
OPM
-25.02
4.5
-9.16
14.93
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.09
-0.09
-0.23
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.12
0.14
0.14
0.1
Profit before tax
-0.18
0.11
-0.08
0.05
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.18
0.11
-0.08
0.05
Exceptional items
0.18
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0.11
-0.08
0.05
yoy growth (%)
-99.84
-236.66
-244.76
-114.37
NPM
0.02
7.5
-5.89
4.64
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.