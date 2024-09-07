|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|27 Aug 2024
|Fixed the date and time of the 41st Annual General Meeting to be called and convened On Monday, September 30, 2024, at 11:30 A.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) and approved the Notice of AGM. Prashant India Limited submitted the information in relation to the E-voting facilities for 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/09/2024) Prashant India Limited has submitted the BSE Proceedings of the 41st Annual General Meeting held of Monday, 30th September, 2024 through Video Conference (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) facility. Disclosure is attached herewith. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Re Appointment of Managing Director of the Company. Appointment of an Independent Director. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024)
