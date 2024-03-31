To,

Your directors have pleasure in presenting their 41st Annual Report along with the Standalone Audited Statement of accounts for the year ended on 31st March, 2024 and Auditors Report thereon.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The Standalone Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2024 are as under: (Amount Rs, in Thousands)

PARTICULARS Current year Previous year 31/03/2024 31/03/2023 Income from Operations 2996.200 9886.249 Other income 1347.141 498.590 TOTAL INCOME 4343.341 10384.839 Less : Total Expenditure before Int., Depreciation & Tax 6794.232 11133.890 Profit/(Loss) before lnt., Depreciation & Tax (2450.891) (749.051) Less : Interest 2.104 22.559 Profit/(Loss) before Depreciation (2452.995) (771.610) Less : Depreciation 853.191 893.252 Profit/(Loss) before Prior Period Expenses, Exceptional and extraordinary items and Tax (3306.186) (1664.862) Less : exceptional items (277.667) (773.940) Profit/(Loss) before extraordinary items and Tax (3583.853) (2438.802) Less: Extraordinary items 0 0 Profit/(Loss) before Tax (3583.853) (2438.802) Less : Provision for Tax 0 0 : Deferred Tax 0 0 : Excess/short provision relating to earlier year Tax 0 0 Profit/(Loss) after Tax (3583.853) (2438.802) Add: Adj. In respect of Profit From Discontinuing operation 0 0 Less: Adjustment of short provision of I.TAX 0 0 Less: Transfer to Debenture Redemption Reserve 0 0 Less: Transfer to Reserves 0 0 Less: Dividend paid on Equity Shares 0 0 Less: Dividend paid on Preference Shares 0 0 Less: Dividend Distribution Tax 0 0 Balance (3583.853) (2438.802) Add: Surplus/Deficit B/F. from Pre. Year (443611.859) (441173.058) Balance Carried to B/s. (447195.712) (443611.859)

The company continues to operate in two segments Textiles and Wind Power Generation business.

Due to increase in competition and recession in textile sector revenue from operations declined sharply during the financial year. Same resulted in loss of Rs 3583.853 Thousands during the F.Y. 2023-24 compared to P.Y. loss of Rs 2438.802 Thousands.

The BIFR has restored the companys reference in conformity with the order passed by the Honble High Court of Gujarat for fresh hearing under the provisions of the Sick Industrial Companies (Special Provisions) Act, 1985.

DISCLOSURES UNDER SECTION 134131 OF THE COMPANIES ACT. 2013

1. Section 134(3)(a) EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuantto Section 134(3)(a) and Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, as amended, Annual Return in Form MGT-7 will be/has been placed on Companys web site and can be accessed at

www.prashantindia.info. The web link for the same is

http://www.prashantindia.info/html/Financialresults/ANR24.pdf.

2. Section 134(3)(b) NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS:

During the Financial Year under review, the board of directors of the company met [Seven] times to transact the business of company in accordance with the provision of the Act and rules made there under and the dates on which they met during the year under review are as under:

30.05.2023 07.08.2023 21.08.2023 11.10.2023 08.11.2023 13.02.2024 15.03.2024

Particulars of directors attendance at Board Meetings and Committee Meetings as required under

Secretarial Standard is enclosed at Annexure-I forming part of the Board Reports.

3. Section 134f31fcl DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In accordance with the provisions of section 134(3) (c) read with sectionl34(5) of the Companies Act,

2013 Directors state that—

a. in the preparation of the annual accounts, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b. the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of F.Y. 31st March, 2024 and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

c. the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d. the directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

e. the directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

f. the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

4. Section 134f31fcal DETAILS IN RESPECT OF FRAUDS REPORTED BY AUDITORS UNDER SUB SECTION (12) OF SECTION 143 OTHER THAN THOSE WHICH ARE REPORTABLE TO THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT;

The Directors state that no fraud by Company has been committed nor any fraud on the Company by its officers/employees has been noticed during the Financial Year 2023-24.

The Auditors have not reported any fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company by its officers/employees to the Audit Committee and to the Board of Director during the Financial Year.

There is no fraud exceeding the limit prescribed and auditor has not field any report of fraud to the Central Government under Section 143 (12) of Companies Act, 2013 during the F.Y. 2023-24.

5. Section 134(3)(d i ) DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Pursuant to Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has received necessary declaration from each Independent Director confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under Section 149(6) of the Act and SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

6. Section 134f31fel COMPANIES POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT. REMUNERATION AND INDEPENDENCE

As required by Section 178(1)/178(3) Company has constituted Nomination and Remuneration Committee which formulate the criteria for determining qualification, positive attribute and independence of a director and has recommended a policy to the Board relating to remuneration of directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees and Board is implementing the same. The policy is placed on website of the company can be assessed at web link http://prashantindia.info/html/Financialresults/POLICY/PlLCodeofConductforIndependentDir ectors.pdf .

7. Section 13413110 BOARD COMMENTS OR EXPLANATION ON QUALIFICATION RESERVATION OR ADVERSE REMARK BY AUDITOR OR PRACTICING COMPANY SECRETARY

(i) The qualifications made by Auditor in their report -

• Material uncertainty related to Going Concern -

a. In consonance with the Gujarat Renewal Energy Policy-2023, GEDA had de-commissioned Wind Turbine Generators (WTG) of the company, having completed 25 years of life. The GETCO had also terminated power generation wheeling power with effect from 1st April, 2024. However, vigorous efforts put in by the Management of the Company and constant representations made to GEDA, GETCO and other relevant authorities, GETCO has now started wheeling power generation and simultaneously GEDA has continued granting credit for power generated by wind power division. As such, wind power division of the company is now operational.

b. At present, the company is not undertaking any manufacturing activities atTextile Division. However, the Company has rented surplus space and its manufacturing utilities to generate income. The credit for power generated by wind power division is also utilized to generate income for the company. The Company is also negotiating with secured creditors for making the unit operational.

• Non provision of liabilities -

The Company has not provided for liabilities of Rs. 11288.39 Lacs, of which Rs. 11279.56 Lacs is in respect of non-provision of interest payable to secured creditors over the years. In this regard, the Management has been negotiating with the secured creditors for the settlement of their dues. The Company is also negotiating for liquidating the assets of the company in accordance with the special resolution passed at AGM of the company held on dated 20th September, 2018 and also renewal special resolution passed at AGM of the company held on dated 27th September, 2023. The Management is optimist for the settlement of dues with secured creditors and the secured creditors of the Company are also co-operating with the company as they have fully supported the Company in past Though negotiations are under progress, no final conclusion is reached till date.

(ii) The other remarks made by Auditor in their report -

Note No. 1(a) Regarding non accounting for gratuity, leave encashment and bonus liability contrary to provision of Companies Act, 2013 and Ind AS-10 issued by ICAf -

It is the consistent policy of the company to account for such liability on cash basis and will be accounted only when they crystallize.

Note No. 1(b) under the head going concern all remarks self-explanatory.

Company its running its operation on day to day basis as a going concern

(iii) SECRETARIAL AUDITORS REMARKS:

Remarks of Secretarial Auditor are self-explanatory and needs no comment by the Board.

8. Section 134f3lfgl PARTICULARS OF LOANS. GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

Company is not an Investment Company and has not made investment through any layers of investment Companies, Section 186(1) of Companies Act, 2013 is notapplicable to the Company.

Company has not given any loan to any person or body corporate, given guarantee or provided security and connection with loan to any body corporate and person nor acquired shares or security of any other body corporate in excess of limits specified in section 186(2)(c) of Companies Act, 2013, said provision are notapplicable to the Company.

9. Section 13 4 (3)(h) Particulars of contracts or arrangements with Related PARTIES

All the related party transaction entered into during the financial year 2023-24 were at an arms length basis and in ordinary course of business.

All transactions with related parties were reviewed and approved by the Audit Committee. Prior omnibus approval is obtained for related party transactions which are of repetitive nature and entered in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis. A statement giving details of all related party transactions is placed before the Audit Committee on a quarterly basis for its review. The details of the transactions with related parties are also provided in the accompanying financial statements.

Disclosures for related party transactions, as required under Section 134(3) (h) read with section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 in prescribed Form AOC-2 is annexed as Annexure - II with this report.

The company has approved policy on Related Party Transaction and policy is placed on website of the company can be assessed at web link

http://prashantindia.info/html/Financialresults/POLlCY/PILPOLlCYONRPT.pdf .

10. Section 134(3)(i) STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS:

The company is engaged in Textiles and Wind power generation business. The revenue of the company during the year decreased to Rs. 4343.341/- Thousands Compared to previous year revenue of Rs. 10384.839/- Thousands. The company incurred loss of Rs. 3583.853/- Thousands as compared to previous year Loss of Rs. -2438.802/-Thousands. In order to mitigate the losses Your directors are try to generating the Income by way of renting the unusable portion of Factory land & Building till it make re operational.

At present your company has no plan to enter into any other business.

11. Section 134(3)(j) TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

Your Directors do not recommend to transfer any amount to reserve as there is a loss.

12. Section 134(3)(k) DIVIDEND

Due to loss the directors do not recommend any dividend for the year ended 31st March 2024.

13. Section 134(3)(l) MATERIAL CHANGES BETWEEN THE OATH OF THE BOARD REPORT AND END OF FINANCIAL YEAR

In consonance with the Gujarat Renewal Energy Policy-2023, GEDA had de-commissioned Wind Turbine Generators (WTG) of the company, having completed 25 years of life. The GETC0 had also terminated power generation wheeling power with effect from 1st April, 2024. However, vigorous efforts put in by the Management of the Company and constant representations made to GEDA, GETCO and other relevant authorities, GETC0 has now restores from the date of disconnection wheeling power generation and simultaneously GEDA has continued granting credit for power generated by wind power division. As such, wind power division of the company is now operational.

There are no any other material changes & commitments which have occurred after Balance Sheetdate till the date of the report affecting the financial position of the company.

14. Section 134(3)(m) CONSERVATION OF ENERGY. TECHNOLOGY. ABSORPTION. FOREIGN EXCHANGE AND OUTGO

The relevant particulars are given in prescribed form annexed as ANNEXURE III to this report

15. Section 134(3)(n) RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

Your Company is exempt from reporting on compliance with the corporate governance provisions as specified in regulations 17, [17A,] 18,19, 20, 21,22, 23, 24, [24A], 25, 26, 27 and clauses (b) to 0) [and {t}] of sub-regulation (2) of regulation46 and para C, D and E of Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. Company is also exempt under regulation 21 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015 from reporting on risk management

Your Company do not fall into category of Top 1000 listed entities, determined on the basis of market capitalization, as at the end of the immediate previous financial year, Company is

exempt from constitution of Risk Management committee, under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013.

The board is fully aware of Risk Factors and is taking preventive measures wherever required.

16. Section 134(3)(o) CORPORATE: SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITIES fCSRl POLICY:

The Provisions of CSR under section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules 2014, your company do not fulfill the threshold limits of Turnover of Rs. 1000 Cr. Or Net Profit of Rs. 5 Cr. and Net Worth of Rs. 500 Cr. Hence are not applicable to your company.

17. Section 134(3)(p) FORMAL ANNUAL EVALUATION

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) has defined the evaluation criteria, procedure and time schedule for the Performance Evaluation process for the Board, its Committees and Directors. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) has also formulated criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of Directors in terms of Section 178(3) of the Act

The Board has carried out an Annual Evaluation of its own performance and the performance of individual Directors, as well as evaluation of Committees of the Board, in line with the policy framed by Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC)

18. Section 134(3)(q) OTHER MATTERS

Pursuant to provisions of Section 134(3)(q) read with Rule 8(5) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 the Board hereby reports as under

1. FINANCIAL SUMMARY OR HIGHLIGHTS:

This has already been reported under the head Financial Highlights

2. CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY:

There is no major change in the nature of business carried on by the company compared to the previous year.

3. THE DETAILS OF DIRECTORS OR KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL WHO WERE APPOINTED OR HAVE RESIGNED DURING THE YEAR

There was no appointment or resignation of directors or key managerial personnel, except reappointment of Mr. Prabhudas Mohanbhai Gondalia (DIN: 00014809) who retired by rotation in AGM.

4. A STATEMENT REGARDING OPINION OF THE BOARD WITH REGARD TO INTEGRITY, EXPERTISE AND EXPERIENCE (INCLUDING THE PROFICIENCY) OF THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS APPOINTED DURING THE YEAR.

This is not applicable as there is no appointment of Independent Director during the year.

5. DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY, JOINT VENTURE OR ASSOCIATES;

As on March 31, 2024, the Company has no subsidiary, joint venture or associates.

Further during the year there is no Company which became or ceased to be the subsidiary, joint venture or associates of your Company. Therefore, disclosure under first proviso to Section 129(3) in prescribed form AOC-1 is not applicable to your company.

6. DEPOSITS:

Your Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, excepting

Inter corporate loan/ Deposit which are exempt from Deposit under said rules. Required disclosure is as under:

(a) Accepted during the year; Not Applicable

(b) remained unpaid or unclaimed as at the end of the year; Nil

(c) There has been no default in repayment of deposits or payment of interest thereon during the year. In case of default, number of such cases and the total amount involved-

(i) At the beginning of the year; Not Applicable

[ii) Maximum during the year; Not Applicable

(iv) at the end of the year; Not Applicable

7. THE DETAILS OF DEPOSITS WHICH ARE NOT IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF CHAPTER V OF THE ACT;

Company has not accepted any deposits which are not in compliance with the requirements of chapter v of the Act

8. ANY SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDER PASSED BY REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS:

No material order has been passed by Regulators, Courts or Tribunals against the company during the financial year 2023-24, impacting the going concern status and companies operations in future.

9. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS:

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial transactions. During the year, such controls were tested and no reportable material weaknesses in the design or operation were observed. The report of auditors on Internal Financial Control is attached with Audit Report

10. DISCLOSURE REGARDING MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS:

The Company do not satisfy the criteria of threshold limits specified for maintenance of cost records/cost audit as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, the said provisions are not applicable to Company.

11. DISCLOSURE AS PER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

Your Company has adopted a policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment at the workplace in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and Rules made there under. Your Company is not required to constitute an Internal Complaints Committee across its commercial offices and manufacturing sites as number of employees is less than 10.

Details required to be disclosed under the provision of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013, are as under:

C.Y. P.Y. No. of Complaints pending for disposal at the beginning - NIL NIL No. of Complaints received during the financial year NIL NIL. No. of complaints disposed off during the financial year NIL NIL. No. of complaints pending for disposal at the end of financial year NIL NIL.

12. DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8, SUB RULE 5 CLAUSE XI PROCEEDING UNDER IBC

In the opinion of, and to the best of Knowledge of Board of Directors of Company, the Company has not filled any application under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 during the year

nor any proceedings against the Company is pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, as at the end of Financial Year 2023-24.

13. DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8, SUB RULE 5 CLAUSE XII VALUATION DIFFRENCE SETTELMENT

Your Company has not entered into one time settlement with Banks or Financial Institutions during the Financial Year hence the details of difference between the amount of the valuation done at the time of one time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions is not applicable.

14. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEE AND RELATED DISCLOSURES

a. Remuneration to Directors and KMP: As required under Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the required details is annexed as ANNEXURE IV and V to this report

b. None of the employee was in receipt of remuneration exceeding the limit as stated in rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

c. The company has no employees (not being directors or their relatives) who are posted and working outside India drawing remuneration of more than Rs. 60 lacs p.a or Rs. 5 lacs p.m during the financial year.

SI-C 131 VOLUNTARY REVISION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENT OR BOARD REPORT

The Company has not revised the Financial Statement or Board Report for three preceding financial years

DISCLOSURES UNDER RULE 3(1 ) OF THE COMPANIES (ACCOUNTS) RULES , 2014 OF THE COMPANIES ACT. 2013 ON AUDIT TRAIL

The company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trails (edit log) facility and the same has been operated from 2nd May, 2023 for all the relevant transactions recorded in the software. There was no instance of audit trail feature being tampered with during the financial year.

DISCLOSURE UNDER MICRO SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES DEVELOPMENT ACT. 2006

Company has no outstanding dues for more than 45 days as on financial year end date to MSME.

REAPPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Pursuant to provisions of Section 149 read with Section 161 there was no appointment or re appointment of an Independent Director during the financial year. However Mrs. Shobhaben Rajeshbhai Dudhat (DIN 08110725) was reappointed as an Independent Director at AGM held on 29th September, 2021 for 5 Consecutive years.

Mr. Haribhai Becharbhai Malvia (DIN: 00042683) independent directors term expires at the conclusion of this AGM.

CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD AND KMP

The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 27th August, 2024 based on recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, approved the appointment of Mr. Parth Mahendrakumar Pandya (DIN: 08825905) as Additional Director of the Company and as a Non-Executive Non Promoter Independent Director for a period of 3 (Three) consecutive years, subject to approval of the members at the upcoming AGM. His period of office expires at the conclusion of this AGM but being eligible Board

of Directors proposed to appoint him. Necessary resolution is placed to approval of Members. It may be noted that none of the other Directors are interested in the matter.

There is no any other changes in Composition of the Board of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel from the end of previous financial year to the date of this Report

The Board consists of executive and non-executive directors including independent directors who have wide and varied experience in different disciplines of corporate functioning.

Mr. Harsukhbhai Mohanbhai Gondalia (DIN: 00014805) retires by rotation and being eligible has offered himself for re-appointment

DISQUALIFICATION OF DIRECTORS

Pursuant to provisions of Section 164(2) (b) and Section 167 of the Companies Act 2013 the company has received a declaration from directors that none of them are disqualified to hold post as director of the company.

DISCLOSURE IJNDKR SECTION 177.178 COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

a. Audit committee:

Information about Audit Committee is provided under the head Corporate Governance Report attached with this report

b. Nomination And Remuneration Committee

Information about Nomination and Remuneration Committee is provided under the head Corporate Governance Report attached with this report

c. Stakeholders and Investor Grievance Committee

Information about Stakeholders and Investor Grievance Committee is provided under the head Corporate Governance Report attached with this report

d. Vigil Mechanism committee

The Company has framed vigil mechanism in terms of The Companies Act, 2013 and the same may be accessed on the Companys website. Further, every employee of the Company can directly report to the Chairman of the Audit Committee when she / he becomes aware of any actual or possible violation of the Code or an event of misconduct, act of misdemeanor or act not in the Companys interest

Details of members of each committee has been placed on website of the company and can be assessed at web page link

http://prashantindia.info/html/Financialresults/POLlCY/PlLWHlSTLEBLOWERPOLlCY.pdf.

CHANGES IN SHARE CAPITAL. IF ANY:

Your Company has not issued any kind of Shares during the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. There is no change in authorized, issued, subscribed and paid up share capital of the company during the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024.

DISCLOSURE REGARDING ISSUE OF EQUITY SHARES WITH DIFFERENTIAL RIGHTS:

Pursuant to Rule 4(4) of Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules 2014 The Company has not issued Equity Shares with differential rights.

DISCLOSURE REGARDING ISSUE OF SWEATS EQUITY SHARES:

In terms of Rule 8 of Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules 2014 the Company has not issued sweat Equity shares during the Financial Year 2023-24.

DISCLOSURE UNDKR SECTION 62fllfhl REGARDING ISSUE OF EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION AND EMPLOYEES STOCK PURCHASE SCHEMES:

As per Section 62(l}(b} of the Companies Act2013 read with Rule 12 of Companies (Share Capital and Debentures } Rules 2014, the Company has not issued Employee Stock Options during the Financial Year 2023-24.Therefore disclosure of particulars as required under Rule 11(9} of Companies ( Share Capital and Debentures } Rules 2014 is not applicable.

BUY-BACK OF SHARES

The company has not purchased its own shares during the financial year therefore details required to be disclosed as per Rule 16 of Companies ( Share Capital and Debentures } Rules 2014 is not applicable.

REDEMPTION OF PREFERENCE SHARES AND DEBENTURES

Pursuantto Section 164(2} and 167(1} and Schedule V Part2 of Companies Act2013 company has not issued any preference shares or debentures and there is no redemption of any preference shares or debentures during the F.Y. 2023-24.

INVESTOR EDUCATION PROTECTION FUND:

As on 31/03/2024 there is no outstanding amountof unpaid or unclaimed dividend. Hence no amount nor any shares are required to be transferred to IEPF during the F.Y. 2023-24.

DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 129131 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT

Since your Company has no subsidiary, associate or joint ventures companies, provisions of consolidated financial statements under section 129(3} and disclosure in form AOC-1 under Rule 5 of the Companies (Account} Rules 2014 are not applicable.

NOMINATION 01 DIRECTORS BY SMALL SHAREHOLDERS

The company has not received name of any candidate to be nominated by small shareholders as provided in section 151 of the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS:

At the 39th Annual General Meeting held on 15/09/2022 M/s. Gheewala & Co., Chartered Accountants, were appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the 2 nd term to hold office till the conclusion of 44th Annual General Meeting to be held in 2027.

Company has received certificate from the statutory auditor to the effect that they do not suffer from any disqualification as laid down in Section 141 of Companies Act, 2013.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

Pursuantto the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel} Rules, 2014, the Board has appointed JITENDRA RAMANLAL BHAGAT, Company Secretary in Practice to hold the office of the Secretarial Auditors and to conduct the Secretarial Audit The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, is annexed as Annexure - VI to this report.

INTERNAL AUDITOR:

Company has introduced Internal Financial Control System which ensures proper Internal Audit of Financial Transactions.

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS ISSUED BY ICS1

The Company has complied with Secretarial Standards 1,4 relating to Board Meetings and Secretarial Standard 2 related to General Meeting respectively.

Secretarial Standard 3 issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India on declaration and payment of Dividend is not applicable as Company has not declared any dividend during the year.

Company has not failed to complete or implement any corporate action within the specified time limit nor has cancelled corporate action announced by the company during the financial year.

DISCLOSURES AS PER ITEM lOfll OF PART C OE SCHEDULE V OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA LlSTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENT! REGULATIONS. 2015.

No disqualification of directors certificate from company secretary in practice for the financial year ended March 31,2024, is annexed as Annexure VII to this report

DISCLOSURES UNDER LISTING AGREEMENT AND SEBI [LODR) REGULATIONS. 2015 CLAUSE 32

I. Shares of the company are not delisted

II. Stock Exchange has not suspended securities of the company from trading during the financial year

III. Equ ity Shares of the company are listed on Bombay Stock Exchange. The company has also paid listing fees for FY 2024-25 to the Stock Exchange.

CLAUSE 49.II.B.5.h PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The company has system of performance evaluation of independent directors as per norms laid down by Nomination and Remuneration Committee such norms for evaluation of performance of Independent Directors has been placed on website of the company www.prashantindia.info .

CLAUSE 49.IV.B.4 REMUNERATION POLICY FOR DIRECTORS, KMP AND OTHER EMPLOYEES

Relevant particular are given under the head corporate governance report attached with this report Remuneration policy for directors, KMP and other employees has been placed on Company website

www.prashantindia.info.

CLAUSE 49.II.B.7.H FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The familiarization program for independent directors was conducted by the Company during the year.

CLAUSE 49.II.F.3 VIGIL MECHANISM (WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY)

Company has made adequate arrangements and developed mechanism for Whistle Blowers. The policy on Whistle Blowers has been placed on Company website www.prashantindia.info . and can be assessed at web page link

http://prashantindia.info/html/Financialresults/POLICY/PILWHISTLEBLOWERPOLlCY.pdf.

CLAUSE 49.V.D MATERIAL SUBSIDIARIES

Your company has no material subsidiaries.

CLAUSE 49.V1II.A.2 POLICY ON DEALING WITH RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

The company has framed policy for dealing with related party transactions in consultation with audit committee. The policy on related party transactions has been placed on Company website www.prashantindia.info . and can be assessed at web page link http://prashantindia.info/html/Financialresults/POLlCY/PlLPOLlCYONRPT.pdf .

CLAUSE 49.1LE.2 DECLARATION OF CF.O RF.GARDING COMPLIANCE BY BOARD MEMBERS

Said declaration is attached as ANNEXURE VIII to this report

CLAUSE 49.VIILC.1/2/3/4 REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS

Necessary details are attached in corporate governance report

CLAUSE 49.V1ILB COMPLIANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARDS

Please refer corporate governance report attached with this report

CLAUSE 49 OF LISTING AGREEMENT MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

(a) Industry Structure and Developments:- Company is operating in Textile Industry and Wind Power.

(b) Opportunities and Threats:- The textile industry provides ample opportunities in domestic as well as export market However the uncertainty of raw material prices and increase competition has affected the profitability.

(c) Segment wise or product wise Performance: - Company operates in two segments (1) Textile (2) Wind Power Generation. The performance of both sectors are reported in Audit Report

(d) Outlook: - The directors propose to revive the company.

(e) Risks & Concerns: -Due to recession in textile sector, Company is expecting to incur a very heavy cash losses.

(f) Internal control systems and their adequacy: - Company has developed adequate internal control system and looking to the size of the company said system is operating adequately and effectively.

(g) Discussion on financial performance with respect to operational performance; -The Financial performance is reported in directors report All efforts are being made for settlements with secured creditors and concerned authorities.

(h) Human Resources Management Initiatives:-All the efforts are made to rationalize its manpower and make effective use of the same.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

As provided under Regulation 15(2) of the SEB1 (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the compliance with Corporate Governance as specified in Regulation 17 to 27, 46(2) (b) to (i) & Parac, d & e of Schedule V are not applicable to the Company as paid up share capital doesnt exceed Rs.10 Crore and net worth doesnt exceed Rs 25crores.

However certain important information as required under corporate governance rules are attached as ANNEXURE IX

CLAUSE 49.XI.A AUDITORS CERTIFICATE FOR COMPLIANCE WITH CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Certificate from auditors regarding non applicability of compliance of conditions of corporate governance is annexed as ANNEXURE X

DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION POLICY

Disclosure requirements under regulation 43a SEB1 (listing obligations disclosure requirements), 2015 on dividend distribution policy is not applicable to the company

DISCLOSURES WITH RESPECT TO DEMAT SUSPENSE ACCOUNT/ UNCLAIMED SUSPENSE ACCOUNT

Company has no demat suspense account or unclaimed suspense account and other disclosure thereof are not applicable.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORTING IBRSRI

Since your company do not fulfill the conditions prescribed for business responsibility and sustainability reporting said clause is not applicable.

INSURANCE

All Inventories and Fixed Assets including Buildings, Plant and Machinery etc., are adequately insured. INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

During the year under review, your Company enjoyed cordial relationship with workers and employees at all levels.

ACKNOWLEDGMENT

The Directors express their sincere thanks to the employees, customers, suppliers, companys bankers and members of the company for their continued support

BOARD MEETINGS: Number of meetings held:

Date of meeting Total Number of directors associated as on the date of meeting Number of directors attended % of attendance 30/0S/2023 4 4 100 07/08/2023 4 4 100 21/08/2023 4 4 100 11/10/2023 4 4 100 08/11/2023 4 4 100 13/02/2024 4 4 100 15/03/2024 4 4 100

Attendance of Directors:

Sr. No. Name of Director Number of Board meetings during the year 2023-24 Held Attended % of Attendance 1. PRABHUDAS MOHANBHAI GONDALIA 7 7 100 2. HARSUKHBHAI MOHANBHAI GONDALIA 7 7 100 3. HARIBHAI BECHARBHA1 MALA VIA 7 7 100 4. SHOBHABEN RAJESHBHA1 DUDHAT 7 7 100

AUDIT COMMITTER MEETINGS:

Number of Audit Committee Meetings held:

Date of Audit Committee meeting Total Number of directors associated as on the date of Audit Committee meeting Number of directors attended % of attendance 30/05/2023 3 3 100 07/08/2023 3 3 100 11/10/2023 3 3 100 08/11/2023 3 3 100 13/02/2024 3 3 100 15/03/2024 3 3 100

Attendance of Member of Audit Committee:

Sr. No. Name of Director Number of Audit Committee meeting during the year 2023-24 Held Attended % of Attendance 1. HARSUKHBHAI MOHANBHAI GONDALIA 6 6 100 2. HARIBHAI BECHARBHAI MALA VIA 6 6 100 3. SHOBHABEN RAJESHBHAI DUDHAT 6 6 100

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE MEETINGS:

Number of Nomination and Remuneration Committee Meetings held:

Date of Nomination and Remuneration Committee meeting Total Number of directors associated as on the date of Nomination and Remuneration Committee meeting Number of directors attended % of attendance 30/08/2023 3 3 100 07/08/2023 3 3 100 08/11/2023 3 3 100 13/02/2024 3 3 100

Attendance of Member of Nomination and Remuneration Committee:

Sr. No. Name of Director Number of Nomination and Remuneration Committee meeting during the year 2023-24 Held Attended % of Attendance 1. HARSUKHBHA1 M0HANBHA1 G0NDAL1A 4 4 100 2. HARIBHA1 BECHARBHA1 MALA VIA 4 4 100 3. SHOBHABEN RAJESHBHAI DUDHAT 4 4 100

STAKEHOLDER RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

Number of Stakeholder Relationship Committee Meetings held:

Date of Stakeholder Relationship Committee meeting Total Number of directors associated as on the date of Stakeholder Relationship Committee meeting Number of directors attended % of attendance 30/08/2023 3 3 100 07/08/2023 3 3 100 08/11/2023 3 3 100 13/02/2024 3 3 100

Attendance of Stakeholder Relationship Committee:

Sr. No. Name of Director Number of Stakeholder Relationship Committee meeting during the year 2023-24 Held Attended % of Attendance 1. HARSUKHBHAI MOHANBHAI GONDALIA 4 4 100 2. HARIBHAI BECHARBHAI MALA VIA 4 4 100 3. SHOBHABEN RAJESHBHAI DUDHAT 4 4 100

AUL -L

(Pursuant to clause (h) of sub-section (3) of section 134 of the Act and Rule 8(2) of the

Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

Form for Disclosure of particulars of contracts/arrangements entered into by the company with related parties referred to in sub section (1) of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 including certain arms length transaction under third proviso thereto.

1. Details of contracts or arrangements or transactions not at Arms length basis.

SL. No. Particulars Details 1 Name (s) of the related party & nature of relationship NIL 2 Nature of contracts/arrangements/transaction NIL 3 Duration of the contracts/arrangements/transaction NIL 4 Salient terms of the contracts or arrangements or transaction including the value, if any NIL 5 Justification for entering into such contracts or arrangements or transactions NIL 6 Date of approval by the Board NIL 7 Amount paid as advances, if any NIL 8 Date on which the special resolution was passed in General meeting as required under first proviso to section 188 NIL

2. Details of contracts or arrangements or transactions at Arms length basis

(Rs. in Thousands)

SL. No. Particulars Details Details 1 Name (s) of the related party & nature of relationship Milan Textiles Global Knits 2 Nature of contracts/arrangements/trans action Job work income Lease rental income Lease rental income Expenses reimbursement- power 3 Duration of the contracts/arrangements/trans action At will At will 4 Salient terms of the contracts or arrangements or transaction including the value, if any (in Thousands) RS. 874.88/- RS. 398.70/- Rs. 600.00/- RS. 2011.530/- 5 Date of approval by the Board 30/05/2023 11/10/2023 6 Amount paid as advances, if any NIL NIL

3. Details of contracts or arrangements or transactions not in the ordinary course of business.

SR. No. Particulars Details 1 Name (s) of the related party & nature of relationship NIL 2 Nature of contracts/arrangements/transaction NIL 3 Duration of the contracts/arrangements/transaction NIL 4 Salient terms of the contracts or arrangements or transaction including the value, if any NIL 5 Justification for entering into such contracts or arrangements or transactions NIL 6 Date of approval by the Board NIL 7 Amount paid as advances, if any NIL 8 Date on which the special resolution was passed in General meeting as required under first proviso to section 188 NIL

INFORMATION AS PER SECTION 134(3)(m) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 FORMING PART OF THE DIRECTORS REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2024.

I. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY: C.Y P.Y. [a] Energy conservation measures taken: N.A. N.A. (b) Additional investments and proposals, if any, being implemented for reduction of consumption of energy: NIL NIL (c) Impact of the measures at (a) and fb] above for reduction of energy consumption and consequent impact on the cost NIL NIL

(d) Total energy consumption and energy consumption per unit of production as per Form-A of the Annexure to the Rules in respect of Industries specified in the schedule thereto:

2023-2024 2022-2023 (A) Power and Fuel consumption: 1. Electricity: (a) Purchased: Units 215687 375177 Total Amount 2150122.08 3181502.08 Rate (Rs.) 9.97 8.48 (b) Own Generation: (i) Though diesel Generator Units fin thousands] Units per Ltr. of Diesel Oil NIL NIL Cost/(Unit) NIL NIL (ii) Through Seam turbine/Generator Units Units per Ltr. of Fuel Oil/Gas NIL NIL Cost/Unit f] NIL NIL 2. Coal (Steam used for generation of Steam in boiler): Qty. (Tonnes) NIL 392.26 Total Cost f in millions] NIL 2.68 Rate p) NIL 146.37 3. Furnace Oil: Qty. (K. Ltrs.) NIL NIL Total Amount NIL NIL Rate P) NIL NIL 4. Others: (i)Fuel Oil: Qty. (K. Ltrs.) NIL NIL Total Cost P in million] NIL NIL Rate/K. Ltr. p] NIL NIL (ii) L.P.G Qty. (Kgs. in thousand) NIL NIL Total cost P in million] NIL NIL Rate/Kg. P] NIL NIL (B) Consumption per unit of production:

1. Electricity (Unit) 2.15 2.15 Fuel Oil (K. Ltrs.) NIL NIL L.P.G. (Kgs.) NIL NIL

II. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION:

Company has not imported plant and machinery during last five years. 1. Research & Development (R&D):

Company had not incurred any expenditure on R&D. C/Y P/Y (i) Capital — NIL NIL (ii) Recurring NIL NIL (iii) Total NIL NIL 2. Technology absorption, adaptation and innovation: (a) Efforts, in brief, made towards technology absorption, adaptation and innovation: N.A. N.A. (b) Benefits derived as a result of the above efforts e.g. product improvement, cost reduction, product development, import substitution, etc.: N.A. N.A.

(c) In case of imported technology (imported during the last 5 years from the beginning of the

financial year]:

Technology imported Year of import Has technology been fully absorbed, If not fully absorbed, areas where this has not taken place, reasons there for and future plan of action N.A. N.A N.A. N.A.

III. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

(b) Total foreign exchange used and earned:

Current year Previous year USED (OUTGO ON CIF basis): NIL NIL EARNED: NIL NIL

REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS:

During the year company did not pay any commission or sitting fees to directors. The Remuneration paid to directors during the year is as under.

Name of Director Designation Salary (Rs.) Sitting fees Perks (Rs.) Commission (Rs-) Total (Rs.) Mr. Prabhudas Mohanbhai Gondalia Chairman & M.D. 1,50,000 Nil Nil Nil 1,50,000 Mr. Harsukhbhai Mohanbhai Gondalia Non-Executive Non Independent Director 1,50,000 Nil Nil Nil 1,50,000 Mr. Haribhai Becharbhai Malavia Independent Director Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Mrs. Shobhaben Rajeshbhai Dudhat Independent Director Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil

Note: Mr. Harsukhbhai Mohanbhai Gondalia and Mr. Prabhudas Mohanbhai Gondalia Directors of the Company have not claimed remuneration from the Company since July 2023.

• PARTICULARS OF REMUNERATION

As required under Rule 5(1} of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel} Rules, 2014:

The ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median remuneration of the employees for the financial year 2023-24

Name of Director Designation Remuneration of the Directors for 2023-24 (in Rs.) Median remuneration of the employees (inRs.) Ratio of remuneration of the directors to the median remuneration of the employees Prabhudas M. Gondalia Managing Director 1,50,000 2,47,447 Harsukhbhai M. Gondalia Non Executive Non Independent Director 1,50,000 2,47,447

* The percentage increase in remuneration of each Director - NIL

* The percentage increase/decrease in the median remuneration of employees in the financial year 2023-24: Increase by 0.34%

* No. of Permanent employees on the rolls of Company as on 31slMarch, 2024- 5 Employees

* Average percentile increase in the salaries of employees its comparison with the percentile increase in the managerial remuneration

* Average KMP Salary Increase: NIL, while Average Employees Salary Increase: NIL

* Company confirms that the remuneration is as per remuneration policy of the Company.

* PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEE

Information in terms Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014:

Particulars of top Ten Employee in terms of remuneration drawn:

Name & Designation of Employee Remuneration Received (inRs.) Nature of Employment Qualifications Date of Commencement of Employment A g e Name of Previous Employment Relative of Director or Manager % of Equity Share s held Swati Joshi 4,17,200 Permanent Company Secretary 12/08/2021 Nil No Nil

Jitendra Mahaadevb hai Hirpara 2,53,200 Sarojnath Awadhesh Mishra 2,47,447 Permanent No Nil Hardasbhai Virjibhai Gondalia 2,40,000 Permanent Manager 10/04/2019 NIL No Nil Mahesh J Mankad 1,08,000 Permanent No Nil

C.Y P.Y * Employees who are employed throughout the year and in receipt of Remuneration aggregating Rs. 1,02,00,000/- or more per year: NIL NIL * Employees who are employed part of the year and in receipt of Remuneration aggregating Rs. 8,50,000/- per month: NIL NIL

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH, 2024 [Pursuant to section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014J

We have conducted the Secretarial Audit of the compliance of applicable statutory provisions and the adherence to good corporate practices by PRASHANT INDIA LIMITED CIN: L15142GJ1983PLC006574 (hereinafter called the Company). The Secretarial Audit was conducted in a manner that provided us a reasonable basis for evaluating the corporate conducts/statutory compliances and expressing our opinion thereon.

Based on our verification of the Companys books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the Company and also the information provided by the Company, its officers, agents and authorized representatives during the conduct of Secretarial Audit, we hereby report that in our opinion, the Company has, during the audit period covering the financial year ended on 31 March, 2024 (Audit Period) complied with the statutory provisions listed hereunder and also that the Company has proper Board-processes and compliance-mechanism in place to the extent, in the manner and subject to the reporting made hereinafter:

We have examined the books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the Company for the financial year ended on 31 March, 2024 according to the provisions of:

I. The Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and the Rules made there under;

(Read with our observations stated separately in ANNEXURE -1 to this report);

II. The Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956(SCRA) and the rules made there under;

III. The Depositories Act, 1996 and the Regulations and Bye-laws framed there under (Subject to our remark in ANNEXURE-1 to this report);

IV. Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and the rules and regulations made there under to the extent of Foreign Direct Investment, Overseas Direct Investment and External Commercial Borrowings;

(Which provisions are not Applicable to the Company during the Audit period);

V. The following Regulations and Guidelines prescribed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 (SEBI Act): —

a) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011

(No such Transaction has been noticed during the Audit period);

b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015

(No such Transaction has been noticed during the Audit period);

c) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2009

(Not Applicable to the Company during the Audit Period as company has not issued any capital during the Audit Period);

d) The Securities and Exchange Board of India(Employee Stock Option Scheme and Employee Stock Purchase Scheme) Guidelines, 1999 and The Securities and Exchange Board of India(Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014 notified on 28 October 2014

(Not Applicable to the Company as company has not issued any ESOP nor offered any scheme of purchase of ESOP during the Audit Period);

e) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities) Regulations, 2008

(Not Applicable as there was no issue of Debt Securities by the Company during the Audit Period);

f) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer Agents) Regulations, 1993 regarding the Companies Act and dealing with client

(Not Applicable as Company is not registered as RTA during the Audit Period);

g) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2009.

(Not Applicable as Company has not Delisted Securities during the Audit Period)

h) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 1998 (Not applicable to the Company, as there is no buy back of Securities during the Audit Period), AND

i) As per the representation given by the Company, there are no specific laws specifically applicable to the Company. List of other Acts applicable to the Company as certified by management is enclosed.

We have also examined compliance with the applicable clauses of the following:

i. Secretarial Standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (Read

with our notes in ANNEXURE -1); and

ii. The Listing Agreements entered into by the Company with Stock Exchanges namely BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange).

iii. The SEB1 (Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015/ the listing agreement entered into by the company with BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) Ltd.

During the period under review, the Company has complied with the provisions of the Act, Rules, Regulations, Guidelines, Standards, etc. (Read with our notes in ANNEXURE -1) mentioned above.

We further report that, having regard to the compliance system prevailing in the company and on examination of relevant documents and records in pursuance thereof on test-check basis, and certified by the management of the company the company has complied with sector/industry based laws applicable specifically to the company: as mentioned in ANNEXURE 2

We further report that, The Board of Directors of the Company is duly constituted with proper balance of Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors and Independent Directors. There is no change in the composition of the Board of Directors during the period under review and Board is constituted in compliance with the provisions of the Act

Adequate notice is given to all directors to schedule the Board Meetings, except where consent of the directors was received for scheduling meeting at a shorter notice.

Agenda and detailed notes on agenda were sent at least seven days in advance (subject to our observation in ANNEXURE-1). A system exists for seeking and obtaining further information and clarifications on the agenda items before the meeting and for meaningful participation at the meeting.

All decisions at Board Meetings and Committee Meetings were carried out/ passed unanimously as recorded in the minutes of the meetings of the Board of Directors or Committee of the Board, as the case may be.

We further report that there are adequate systems and processes in the Company commensurate with the size and operations of the Company to monitor and ensure compliance with applicable laws, rules, regulations and guidelines.

"ANNEXURE-1"

Notes And Observations To Secretarial Audit Report For The Financial Year Ended 31 March, 2024

Our Report of Even date is to be read along with these notes.

I. Maintenance of Secretarial and other statutory records is the responsibility of

management of the Company. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these Secretarial records based on our audit

II. We have followed the audit practices and processes as were appropriate to obtain reasonable assurance about the correctness of the contents of Secretarial records. The verification was done on test check basis to ensure the correctness of the contents of the Secretarial records. We believe that, the processes and practices we followed provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

III. We have not verified the correctness and appropriateness of the financial records and books of accounts of the Company.

IV. The Compliance of provision of Corporate and other applicable laws, rules, regulations, standards is the responsibility of management Our examination was limited to verification of procedure on test basis.

V. According to the information and explanation given to us the company has circulated signed Board Minutes to all directors within fifteen days of Board Meeting.

VI. In respect of compliance with SDD same is certified by the compliance officer. We have carried out only sample check to understand the process and adequateness of the reporting and internal controls.

VII. We have been informed by the management, that Company has not received any complaint in respect of non-receipt of notices of Board/ Committee meetings and draft minutes thereof.

VIII. During the year company has received request for issue of duplicate shares and as per SEBI circular company has issued the letter of confirmation to the respective shareholders.

IX. In respect of compliance with the provisions of The Depositories Act, 1996 and regulations and bye-laws framed there under, & shares dematerialized during the financial year, said records are maintained by the RTA of the Company.

X. We have been informed that Company has not effected any transfer of shares in physical

mode during the year. We were further informed that Records relating transfer of shares are held and maintained by Registrar & Transfer Agent of the Company, MCS Share Transfer Agent Limited. Company and its RTA have produced the certificate to the effect that all transfer during the year have been duly recorded and that request for demat of shares have been effected in time and there is no delay in such matter.

XI. Audit Trail as reported by the Statutory Auditor in their report Audit Trail software has been made operative from 2nd May, 2023 and they have not noticed any instance of the audit trail feature being tempered with.

XII. Wherever required, we have obtained Management Representation about the compliance of laws, rules and regulations and happening of events, etc.

XIII. The Secretarial Audit Report is neither an assurance as to the future viability of the Company nor of the efficacy or effectiveness with which the management has conducted the affairs of the Company.

"ANNEXURE-2"

LIST OF ACTS APPLICABLE TO THE COMPANY CERTIFIED BY MANAGEMENT

• Goods and Service Tax (GST] Act, 2017

• Income Tax Act, 1961

• Gujarat Shops and Establishment Act, 1948

• Indian Contract Act, 1872

• Gujarat State Tax on Professional, Trades and Callings and Employment Act, 1976

• Sexual harassment of women at workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal] Act 2013

• Gujarat Pollution Control Act

• Factories Act

• Minimum Wages Act

• Payment of Bonus Act

• Provident Fund Act

• Employee State Insurance Act

• Payment of Gratuity Act

ANNEXURE VII

NO DISQUALIFICATION CERTIFICATE FROM COMPANY SECRETARY IN PRACTICE

I have examined the relevant registers, records, forms, returns and disclosures received from the Directors of PRASHANT INDIA LIMITED having CIN: L15142GJ1983PLC006574 and having registered office at Block No.456, National Highway No. 8, Palsana Char Rasta, Palsana, Taluka-Palsana, District - Surat 394315 (hereinafter referred to as the Company), produced before me by the Company for the purpose of issuing this Certificate, in accordance with Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V Para-C Clause 10(i) of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

In my opinion and to the best of my information and according to the verifications [including Directors Identification Number (DIN) status at the portal www.mca.gov.in ] as considered necessary and explanations furnished to me by the Company & its officers, 1 hereby certify that none of the Directors on the Board of the Company as stated below for the financial year ending on 31st March, 2024, have been debarred or disqualified from being appointed or continuing as Directors of companies by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, or any other such Statutory Authority.

Sr. No Name of the Directors Director Identification Number (DIN) Date of Appointment in the Company 1. Harsukhbhai Mohanbhai Gondalia 00014805 01/12/1988 2. Prabhudas Mohanbhai Gondalia 00014809 10/10/2001 3. Haribhai Becharbhai Malvia 00042683 10/10/2001 4. Shobhaben Rajeshbhai Dudhat 08110725 05/05/2018

Ensuring the eligibility for the appointment / continuity of every Director on the Board is the responsibility of the management of the Company. My responsibility is to express an opinion on these, based on my verification.

This certificate is neither an assurance as to the future viability of the Company nor of the efficiency or effectiveness with which the management has conducted the affairs of the Company.

Prashant India Limited

41st Annual Report 2023-24

ANNEXURE VIII

C. EO /C EO C E RTIFI CAT IO N

We certify that:

1. We have reviewed financial statements and cash flow statement of Prashant India Limited for the year ended on 31st March, 2024 and to the best of our knowledge and belief:

i. These statements do not contain any materially untrue statement or omit any material fact or contain statement that might be misleading.

ii. These statements together presenta true and fairview ofthe companys affairs and are in compliance with existing accounting standards, applicable laws and regulations.

2. There are, to the best of our knowledge and belief, no transactions entered into by the company during the year which are fraudulent, illegal or violate of the companys code of conduct;

3. We accept responsibility for establishing and maintaining internal controls for financial reporting and we have evaluated the effectiveness of the internal control system ofthe company pertaining to the financial reporting. We further report that we have not come across any reportable deficiencies in the design or operation of such internal controls.

4. We have indicated to the auditors and audit committee:

0) That there are no significant changes in internal control over financial reporting during the year;

(ii) That there are no significant changes in accounting policies during the year; and

(iii) That there are no instances of significant fraud of which we have become aware.