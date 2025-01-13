Premco Global Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.3
3.3
3.3
3.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
72.94
71.43
66.45
62.92
Net Worth
76.24
74.73
69.75
66.22
Minority Interest
Debt
3.69
8
3.67
6.65
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.69
1.45
1.58
1.03
Total Liabilities
81.62
84.18
75
73.9
Fixed Assets
25.98
21.66
12.86
9.9
Intangible Assets
Investments
24.22
33.34
29.8
32.69
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.32
0.34
0.4
0.65
Networking Capital
25.6
22.16
25.62
25.78
Inventories
11.27
9.04
10.99
13.11
Inventory Days
46.42
77.16
Sundry Debtors
7.83
10.67
15.69
13.44
Debtor Days
66.28
79.1
Other Current Assets
12.95
9.07
9.3
8.82
Sundry Creditors
-3.32
-3.24
-5.13
-4.32
Creditor Days
21.67
25.42
Other Current Liabilities
-3.13
-3.38
-5.23
-5.27
Cash
5.5
6.69
6.34
4.87
Total Assets
81.62
84.19
75.02
73.89
