Premco Global Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
13.19
6.15
-2.24
6.82
Depreciation
-1.98
-2.04
-2.12
-1.91
Tax paid
-4
-1.21
0.73
-1.76
Working capital
-0.31
-1.37
-0.12
0.54
Other operating items
Operating
6.89
1.53
-3.76
3.68
Capital expenditure
4.61
-1.13
0.91
1.39
Free cash flow
11.5
0.4
-2.85
5.07
Equity raised
124.64
119.97
125.49
118.27
Investing
-2.89
4.66
1.87
-4.45
Financing
7.26
9.92
3.41
-7
Dividends paid
4.63
0
0
0.99
Net in cash
145.14
134.95
127.92
112.88
