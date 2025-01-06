iifl-logo-icon 1
Premco Global Ltd Cash Flow Statement

444
(0.57%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Premco Global Ltd

Premco Global FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

13.19

6.15

-2.24

6.82

Depreciation

-1.98

-2.04

-2.12

-1.91

Tax paid

-4

-1.21

0.73

-1.76

Working capital

-0.31

-1.37

-0.12

0.54

Other operating items

Operating

6.89

1.53

-3.76

3.68

Capital expenditure

4.61

-1.13

0.91

1.39

Free cash flow

11.5

0.4

-2.85

5.07

Equity raised

124.64

119.97

125.49

118.27

Investing

-2.89

4.66

1.87

-4.45

Financing

7.26

9.92

3.41

-7

Dividends paid

4.63

0

0

0.99

Net in cash

145.14

134.95

127.92

112.88

