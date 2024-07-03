SectorTextiles
Open₹450
Prev. Close₹441.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.77
Day's High₹450
Day's Low₹435.3
52 Week's High₹645
52 Week's Low₹360
Book Value₹231.01
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)144.27
P/E39.53
EPS11.17
Divi. Yield2.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.3
3.3
3.3
3.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
72.94
71.43
66.45
62.92
Net Worth
76.24
74.73
69.75
66.22
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
86.4
62.01
45.42
61.95
yoy growth (%)
39.32
36.52
-26.68
-11.3
Raw materials
-45.33
-32.57
-25.38
-34.49
As % of sales
52.46
52.53
55.88
55.67
Employee costs
-12.85
-10.05
-10.18
-8.79
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
13.19
6.15
-2.24
6.82
Depreciation
-1.98
-2.04
-2.12
-1.91
Tax paid
-4
-1.21
0.73
-1.76
Working capital
-0.31
-1.37
-0.12
0.54
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
39.32
36.52
-26.68
-11.3
Op profit growth
116.84
-289.92
-154.37
-66.88
EBIT growth
100.44
-772.05
-113.52
-59.32
Net profit growth
160.38
-307.3
-134.28
-57.02
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
97.88
93.34
128.23
99.54
76.32
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
97.88
93.34
128.23
99.54
76.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.53
4.53
3.85
3.15
3.97
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ashok B Harjani
Executive Director & CFO
Nisha P Harjani
Whole-time Director
Lokesh P Harjani
Non Executive Director
Sonia A Harjani
Independent Director
Lalit Daulat Advani
Independent Director
Sonu A Chowdhary
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gayatri Kashela
Independent Director
Anand Shyam Mashruwala
Independent Director
Lata Lal Vasvani
Reports by Premco Global Ltd
Summary
Premco Global Ltd is specializing in the manufacture of Woven and Knitted Elastic and non-Elastic Narrow Fabric and Webbing (4mm-250mm). In addition to a vast stock product line, Premco is specialists in the production of jacquard elastic tapes for use in underwear manufacture.Founded in 1966, The Premco Group of Companies was a pioneer amongst Indian trading houses in the manufacture and export of high-fashion ready-made garments to department, chain stores and boutiques in international markets across the United States, Europe, and the Latin Americas.Over the years, additions to the group included Premco Silk Mills, Narrowleen Fabrics, and Premco Narrow Fabrics, all manufacturing specialty textile and fabric materials for the apparel and home furnishing industries.In 1977, Premco Global ventured into manufacturing high-quality Woven and Knitted Elastic and Rigid narrow fabric and tape products designed for use in industry-specific applications in the apparel, lingerie, sports-related, medical, footwear, luggage and automotive fields.Headquartered in Mumbai, India with sales offices throughout major garment production centers like Delhi, Chennai, Tirupur, Bangalore, Calcutta and Ahmedabad, Premco maintains close customer ties and is able to service requirements in line with the latest in market trend throughout Asia and the major garment production centers of the world.Today, Premco Global shares the distinction of being an ISO 9001-2008 company, and is listed on the (BSE) B
The Premco Global Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹436.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Premco Global Ltd is ₹144.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Premco Global Ltd is 39.53 and 1.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Premco Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Premco Global Ltd is ₹360 and ₹645 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Premco Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.73%, 3 Years at -3.56%, 1 Year at 4.42%, 6 Month at -13.75%, 3 Month at -4.02% and 1 Month at -3.46%.
