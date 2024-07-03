iifl-logo-icon 1
Premco Global Ltd Share Price

436.55
(-1.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:34:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open450
  • Day's High450
  • 52 Wk High645
  • Prev. Close441.5
  • Day's Low435.3
  • 52 Wk Low 360
  • Turnover (lac)3.77
  • P/E39.53
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value231.01
  • EPS11.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)144.27
  • Div. Yield2.26
No Records Found

Premco Global Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

450

Prev. Close

441.5

Turnover(Lac.)

3.77

Day's High

450

Day's Low

435.3

52 Week's High

645

52 Week's Low

360

Book Value

231.01

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

144.27

P/E

39.53

EPS

11.17

Divi. Yield

2.26

Premco Global Ltd Corporate Action

12 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 39

Record Date: 22 Nov, 2024

arrow

27 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Jul, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Premco Global Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Premco Global Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:45 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.97%

Non-Promoter- 33.02%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Premco Global Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.3

3.3

3.3

3.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

72.94

71.43

66.45

62.92

Net Worth

76.24

74.73

69.75

66.22

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

86.4

62.01

45.42

61.95

yoy growth (%)

39.32

36.52

-26.68

-11.3

Raw materials

-45.33

-32.57

-25.38

-34.49

As % of sales

52.46

52.53

55.88

55.67

Employee costs

-12.85

-10.05

-10.18

-8.79

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

13.19

6.15

-2.24

6.82

Depreciation

-1.98

-2.04

-2.12

-1.91

Tax paid

-4

-1.21

0.73

-1.76

Working capital

-0.31

-1.37

-0.12

0.54

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

39.32

36.52

-26.68

-11.3

Op profit growth

116.84

-289.92

-154.37

-66.88

EBIT growth

100.44

-772.05

-113.52

-59.32

Net profit growth

160.38

-307.3

-134.28

-57.02

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

97.88

93.34

128.23

99.54

76.32

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

97.88

93.34

128.23

99.54

76.32

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.53

4.53

3.85

3.15

3.97

Premco Global Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Premco Global Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ashok B Harjani

Executive Director & CFO

Nisha P Harjani

Whole-time Director

Lokesh P Harjani

Non Executive Director

Sonia A Harjani

Independent Director

Lalit Daulat Advani

Independent Director

Sonu A Chowdhary

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Gayatri Kashela

Independent Director

Anand Shyam Mashruwala

Independent Director

Lata Lal Vasvani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Premco Global Ltd

Summary

Premco Global Ltd is specializing in the manufacture of Woven and Knitted Elastic and non-Elastic Narrow Fabric and Webbing (4mm-250mm). In addition to a vast stock product line, Premco is specialists in the production of jacquard elastic tapes for use in underwear manufacture.Founded in 1966, The Premco Group of Companies was a pioneer amongst Indian trading houses in the manufacture and export of high-fashion ready-made garments to department, chain stores and boutiques in international markets across the United States, Europe, and the Latin Americas.Over the years, additions to the group included Premco Silk Mills, Narrowleen Fabrics, and Premco Narrow Fabrics, all manufacturing specialty textile and fabric materials for the apparel and home furnishing industries.In 1977, Premco Global ventured into manufacturing high-quality Woven and Knitted Elastic and Rigid narrow fabric and tape products designed for use in industry-specific applications in the apparel, lingerie, sports-related, medical, footwear, luggage and automotive fields.Headquartered in Mumbai, India with sales offices throughout major garment production centers like Delhi, Chennai, Tirupur, Bangalore, Calcutta and Ahmedabad, Premco maintains close customer ties and is able to service requirements in line with the latest in market trend throughout Asia and the major garment production centers of the world.Today, Premco Global shares the distinction of being an ISO 9001-2008 company, and is listed on the (BSE) B
Company FAQs

What is the Premco Global Ltd share price today?

The Premco Global Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹436.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Premco Global Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Premco Global Ltd is ₹144.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Premco Global Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Premco Global Ltd is 39.53 and 1.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Premco Global Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Premco Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Premco Global Ltd is ₹360 and ₹645 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Premco Global Ltd?

Premco Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.73%, 3 Years at -3.56%, 1 Year at 4.42%, 6 Month at -13.75%, 3 Month at -4.02% and 1 Month at -3.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Premco Global Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Premco Global Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.98 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 33.02 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Premco Global Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

