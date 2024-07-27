|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|12 Nov 2024
|22 Nov 2024
|22 Nov 2024
|39
|390
|Special
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12th November 2024 at 4:10 P.M. and Concluded at 4:47 PM. Payment of Special Dividend of Rs. 39/- per share of Rs. 10 each (390%) for the financial year 2024- 2025.
|Dividend
|15 May 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|-
|2
|20
|Final
|Board has recommended Final Dividend of Rs.2/- per share of Rs.10 each (20%) for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 27th July 2024 at 3:00 P.M. concluded at 3:38 PM Pursuant to the Regulation 42 of SEBI Listing Regulations, it is hereby informed that the Company has fixed Saturday, 17th August 2024 as Record Date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members of the Company to receive Final Dividend of Rs. 2 (Rupees. two only) per Equity Share having face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up for the financial year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.07.2024) In response to the revised Outcome filed on 29th July 2024, we hereby withdraw the submission of Record date of Saturday, 17th August 2024 for the purpose of Final Dividend Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, August 17, 2024 to Saturday, August 24, 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Saturday, August 24, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)
|Dividend
|27 Jul 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|2
|20
|Interim 1
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 27th July 2024 at 3:00 P.M. concluded at 3:38 PM
|Dividend
|10 Feb 2024
|21 Feb 2024
|21 Feb 2024
|2
|20
|Interim 3
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 10th February 2024 Corporate Action - Board approves Dividend Considered and approved the payment of 3rd Interim Dividend of Rs.2/-per share of Rs.10 each (20%) for the financial year 2023-2024
