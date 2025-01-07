iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Premco Global Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

442.4
(-0.37%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Premco Global Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

86.4

62.01

45.42

61.95

yoy growth (%)

39.32

36.52

-26.68

-11.3

Raw materials

-45.33

-32.57

-25.38

-34.49

As % of sales

52.46

52.53

55.88

55.67

Employee costs

-12.85

-10.05

-10.18

-8.79

As % of sales

14.88

16.21

22.42

14.2

Other costs

-15.08

-13.32

-13.03

-12.8

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.46

21.49

28.7

20.66

Operating profit

13.12

6.05

-3.18

5.86

OPM

15.19

9.75

-7.01

9.45

Depreciation

-1.98

-2.04

-2.12

-1.91

Interest expense

-0.76

-0.8

-1.21

-0.83

Other income

2.82

2.95

4.27

3.71

Profit before tax

13.19

6.15

-2.24

6.82

Taxes

-4

-1.21

0.73

-1.76

Tax rate

-30.36

-19.7

-32.8

-25.91

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

9.18

4.94

-1.51

5.05

Exceptional items

0.17

-1.34

-0.22

0

Net profit

9.35

3.59

-1.73

5.05

yoy growth (%)

160.38

-307.3

-134.28

-57.02

NPM

10.83

5.79

-3.81

8.16

Premco Global : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Premco Global Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.