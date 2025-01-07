Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
86.4
62.01
45.42
61.95
yoy growth (%)
39.32
36.52
-26.68
-11.3
Raw materials
-45.33
-32.57
-25.38
-34.49
As % of sales
52.46
52.53
55.88
55.67
Employee costs
-12.85
-10.05
-10.18
-8.79
As % of sales
14.88
16.21
22.42
14.2
Other costs
-15.08
-13.32
-13.03
-12.8
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.46
21.49
28.7
20.66
Operating profit
13.12
6.05
-3.18
5.86
OPM
15.19
9.75
-7.01
9.45
Depreciation
-1.98
-2.04
-2.12
-1.91
Interest expense
-0.76
-0.8
-1.21
-0.83
Other income
2.82
2.95
4.27
3.71
Profit before tax
13.19
6.15
-2.24
6.82
Taxes
-4
-1.21
0.73
-1.76
Tax rate
-30.36
-19.7
-32.8
-25.91
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
9.18
4.94
-1.51
5.05
Exceptional items
0.17
-1.34
-0.22
0
Net profit
9.35
3.59
-1.73
5.05
yoy growth (%)
160.38
-307.3
-134.28
-57.02
NPM
10.83
5.79
-3.81
8.16
