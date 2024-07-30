Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 27th July 2024 at 3:00 P.M. concluded at 3:38 PM Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, August 17, 2024 to Saturday, August 24, 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Saturday, August 24, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024) Proceedings of 40th Annual General Meeting held on Saturday, 24th August 2024 at 3:00 PM. concluded at 4:05 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/08/2024) Scrutinizers Report for the 40th Annual General Meeting held on Saturday. 24th August 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/08/2024)