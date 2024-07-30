iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Premco Global Ltd AGM

418.15
(1.78%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Premco Global CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM24 Aug 202427 Jul 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 27th July 2024 at 3:00 P.M. concluded at 3:38 PM Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, August 17, 2024 to Saturday, August 24, 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Saturday, August 24, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024) Proceedings of 40th Annual General Meeting held on Saturday, 24th August 2024 at 3:00 PM. concluded at 4:05 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/08/2024) Scrutinizers Report for the 40th Annual General Meeting held on Saturday. 24th August 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/08/2024)

Premco Global: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Premco Global Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.