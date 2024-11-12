|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|6 Jan 2025
|6 Jan 2025
|Outcome for the Board Meeting held on 6th January 2025
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|PREMCO GLOBAL LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior intimation for Board Meeting to be held on Tuesday 12th November 2024 at 4:00 PM for approval of Unaudited Financial Results for Half year ended 30th September 2024 and declaration of Special Dividend The Board of Directors in their meeting to be held on Tuesday, 12th November 2024 will consider declaration of Special Dividend to the Shareholders of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12th November 2024 at 4:10 P.M. and Concluded at 4:47 PM. Payment of Special Dividend of Rs. 39/- per share of Rs. 10 each (390%) for the financial year 2024- 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Jul 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|PREMCO GLOBAL LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To elect Chairman 2. To grant leave of absence 3. To read approve and sign the Minutes of Board and Committee Meetings. 4. To take note of Quarterly Compliances. 5. To consider and approve the un-audited financial statements of the Company for first quarter and period ended June 30 2024 and to take on record limited review report issued by statutory auditor of the company. 6. To consider and approve Internal Auditors Report. 7. To Approve the Payment of 1st Interim Dividend for Financial Year 2024-2025 and determine the record date for the same. 8. To approve the Draft of Directors Report 9. To approve the draft of Notice Convening 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 10. To approve the closure of Register of Members and Record Date 11. To approve transfer of unclaimed dividend account 12. To discuss and take on record Compliance Certificate for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 as per Regulation 33(2)(a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 27th July 2024 at 3:00 P.M. concluded at 3:38 PM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 May 2024
|6 May 2024
|PREMCO GLOBAL LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 15th May 2024 inter-alia to : 1) Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 along with the Audit Report issued by Statutory Auditor of the Company. 2) To recommend Final Dividend for FY 2023-24 if any. Board Approved Dividend (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|Third Interim Dividend & Quarterly Results Corporate Action - Board approves Dividend Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st Ended December 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 10th February 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.02.2024)
