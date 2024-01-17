Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will emain closed from Saturday, August 17, 2024 to Saturday, August 24, 2024 (both days nclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Saturday, August 24, 2024.