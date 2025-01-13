Prevest Denpro Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12
12
12
0.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
76.6
60.79
45.08
22.21
Net Worth
88.6
72.79
57.08
22.5
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
1.37
1.39
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.69
0.37
0.29
0.24
Total Liabilities
89.29
73.16
58.74
24.13
Fixed Assets
26.75
24.29
11.44
7.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.71
1.19
0.73
0.44
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
12.41
8.68
4.25
0.19
Inventories
6.22
4.79
3.26
1.27
Inventory Days
16.89
Sundry Debtors
8.17
4.3
2.32
3.75
Debtor Days
49.88
Other Current Assets
3.54
5.03
4.07
1.72
Sundry Creditors
-1.44
-2.31
-2.03
-3.91
Creditor Days
52.01
Other Current Liabilities
-4.08
-3.13
-3.37
-2.63
Cash
48.43
39
42.32
16.42
Total Assets
89.3
73.16
58.74
24.13
