Prevest Denpro Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

597.6
(4.47%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:21:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Prevest Denpro Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

27.43

22.76

19.27

yoy growth (%)

20.51

18.11

Raw materials

-7.89

-6.98

-6.49

As % of sales

28.76

30.69

33.68

Employee costs

-4.68

-4.51

-3.45

As % of sales

17.07

19.82

17.92

Other costs

-6.91

-6.16

-5.51

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.19

27.07

28.59

Operating profit

7.94

5.1

3.81

OPM

28.95

22.4

19.79

Depreciation

-0.47

-0.43

-0.4

Interest expense

-0.18

-0.17

-0.14

Other income

2.07

1.79

0.49

Profit before tax

9.36

6.27

3.75

Taxes

-1.92

-1.26

-0.76

Tax rate

-20.52

-20.2

-20.29

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

7.43

5

2.99

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

7.43

5

2.99

yoy growth (%)

48.53

67.3

NPM

27.11

21.99

15.53

