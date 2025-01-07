Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
27.43
22.76
19.27
yoy growth (%)
20.51
18.11
Raw materials
-7.89
-6.98
-6.49
As % of sales
28.76
30.69
33.68
Employee costs
-4.68
-4.51
-3.45
As % of sales
17.07
19.82
17.92
Other costs
-6.91
-6.16
-5.51
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.19
27.07
28.59
Operating profit
7.94
5.1
3.81
OPM
28.95
22.4
19.79
Depreciation
-0.47
-0.43
-0.4
Interest expense
-0.18
-0.17
-0.14
Other income
2.07
1.79
0.49
Profit before tax
9.36
6.27
3.75
Taxes
-1.92
-1.26
-0.76
Tax rate
-20.52
-20.2
-20.29
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
7.43
5
2.99
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
7.43
5
2.99
yoy growth (%)
48.53
67.3
NPM
27.11
21.99
15.53
