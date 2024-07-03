Prevest Denpro Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
16.27
13.36
16.24
13.62
13.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
16.27
13.36
16.24
13.62
13.18
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.04
0.86
0.84
0.68
0.74
Total Income
17.31
14.22
17.07
14.3
13.91
Total Expenditure
10.46
8.84
10.24
9.15
8.77
PBIDT
6.85
5.38
6.84
5.16
5.15
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
6.85
5.38
6.84
5.16
5.15
Depreciation
0.47
0.48
0.46
0.42
0.22
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.51
1.13
1.43
1.05
1.14
Deferred Tax
0.06
0.1
0.17
0.05
0.15
Reported Profit After Tax
4.82
3.67
4.77
3.64
3.64
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
4.82
3.67
4.77
3.64
3.64
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
4.82
3.67
4.77
3.64
3.64
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.01
3.06
3.98
3.03
3.04
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12
12
12
12
12
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
42.1
40.26
42.11
37.88
39.07
PBDTM(%)
42.1
40.26
42.11
37.88
39.07
PATM(%)
29.62
27.47
29.37
26.72
27.61
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.