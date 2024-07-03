iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Prevest Denpro Ltd Quarterly Results

600.05
(4.89%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

16.27

13.36

16.24

13.62

13.18

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

16.27

13.36

16.24

13.62

13.18

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.04

0.86

0.84

0.68

0.74

Total Income

17.31

14.22

17.07

14.3

13.91

Total Expenditure

10.46

8.84

10.24

9.15

8.77

PBIDT

6.85

5.38

6.84

5.16

5.15

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

6.85

5.38

6.84

5.16

5.15

Depreciation

0.47

0.48

0.46

0.42

0.22

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.51

1.13

1.43

1.05

1.14

Deferred Tax

0.06

0.1

0.17

0.05

0.15

Reported Profit After Tax

4.82

3.67

4.77

3.64

3.64

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

4.82

3.67

4.77

3.64

3.64

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

4.82

3.67

4.77

3.64

3.64

EPS (Unit Curr.)

4.01

3.06

3.98

3.03

3.04

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

12

12

12

12

12

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

42.1

40.26

42.11

37.88

39.07

PBDTM(%)

42.1

40.26

42.11

37.88

39.07

PATM(%)

29.62

27.47

29.37

26.72

27.61

Prevest Denpro: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Prevest Denpro Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.