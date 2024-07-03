Summary

Prevest Denpro Limited is one of the worlds leading dental materials manufacturer, which was incorporated on May 05, 1999, with the Registrar of Companies, Jammu & Kashmir. The Company is primarily involved in the manufacturing of Dental Preparations.The Company develop, manufacture and market a comprehensive portfolio of dental materials for diagnosing, treating and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile. The product offerings addresses majority of dentists clinical needs for consumable dental materials. The product portfolio covers a wide spectrum of materials for endodontics, prosthodontics, orthodontics, periodontics, restorative dentistry, aesthetic dentistry and laboratory consumables. The products are sold in over 75 countries in the regions of Europe, Asia, South America, Middle East and Africa. The manufacturing facility is located at Kartholi, Samba (Jammu & Kashmir), comprising of over 27,000 sq. ft. area and has an installed capacity of 200 MT p.a. for manufacturing of dental materials. Further, as per diversification plans, the Company is currently expanding manufacturing unit by setting up another manufacturing facility in over 16,000 sq. ft. area adjacent to existing unit for manufacturing new line of products including, hygiene products (sanitizers and disinfectants), oral hygiene products (mouth washes and mouth rinses), oral care products (medicated ointments, gels and creams for dental treatment) and biomaterial

