SectorHealthcare
Open₹598.05
Prev. Close₹598.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.12
Day's High₹600
Day's Low₹580
52 Week's High₹673
52 Week's Low₹332
Book Value₹79.89
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)696.17
P/E42.75
EPS13.99
Divi. Yield0.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12
12
12
0.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
76.6
60.79
45.08
22.21
Net Worth
88.6
72.79
57.08
22.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
27.43
22.76
19.27
yoy growth (%)
20.51
18.11
Raw materials
-7.89
-6.98
-6.49
As % of sales
28.76
30.69
33.68
Employee costs
-4.68
-4.51
-3.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
9.36
6.27
3.75
Depreciation
-0.47
-0.43
-0.4
Tax paid
-1.92
-1.26
-0.76
Working capital
5.04
4.98
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.51
18.11
Op profit growth
55.74
33.7
EBIT growth
47.96
65.21
Net profit growth
48.53
67.3
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
56.43
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
56.43
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
2.86
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,176.4
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,301.5
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.65
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
857.5
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,090.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Atul Modi
Whole Time Director & CFO
Namrata Modi
Executive Director
Sai Kalyan Surapaneni
Non Executive Director
Niharika Modi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nikhil Shrikant Bobade
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sudeep Haralakatte Murthy
Executive Director
Vaibhav Munjal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pardeep Gandotra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Prevest Denpro Ltd
Summary
Prevest Denpro Limited is one of the worlds leading dental materials manufacturer, which was incorporated on May 05, 1999, with the Registrar of Companies, Jammu & Kashmir. The Company is primarily involved in the manufacturing of Dental Preparations.The Company develop, manufacture and market a comprehensive portfolio of dental materials for diagnosing, treating and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile. The product offerings addresses majority of dentists clinical needs for consumable dental materials. The product portfolio covers a wide spectrum of materials for endodontics, prosthodontics, orthodontics, periodontics, restorative dentistry, aesthetic dentistry and laboratory consumables. The products are sold in over 75 countries in the regions of Europe, Asia, South America, Middle East and Africa. The manufacturing facility is located at Kartholi, Samba (Jammu & Kashmir), comprising of over 27,000 sq. ft. area and has an installed capacity of 200 MT p.a. for manufacturing of dental materials. Further, as per diversification plans, the Company is currently expanding manufacturing unit by setting up another manufacturing facility in over 16,000 sq. ft. area adjacent to existing unit for manufacturing new line of products including, hygiene products (sanitizers and disinfectants), oral hygiene products (mouth washes and mouth rinses), oral care products (medicated ointments, gels and creams for dental treatment) and biomaterial
The Prevest Denpro Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹580 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prevest Denpro Ltd is ₹696.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Prevest Denpro Ltd is 42.75 and 7.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prevest Denpro Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prevest Denpro Ltd is ₹332 and ₹673 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Prevest Denpro Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.84%, 3 Years at 9.51%, 1 Year at 40.50%, 6 Month at -2.87%, 3 Month at 0.18% and 1 Month at 6.67%.
