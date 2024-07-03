iifl-logo-icon 1
Prevest Denpro Ltd Share Price

580
(-3.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:13:00 PM

  • Open598.05
  • Day's High600
  • 52 Wk High673
  • Prev. Close598.05
  • Day's Low580
  • 52 Wk Low 332
  • Turnover (lac)8.12
  • P/E42.75
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value79.89
  • EPS13.99
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)696.17
  • Div. Yield0.17
No Records Found

Prevest Denpro Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

598.05

Prev. Close

598.05

Turnover(Lac.)

8.12

Day's High

600

Day's Low

580

52 Week's High

673

52 Week's Low

332

Book Value

79.89

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

696.17

P/E

42.75

EPS

13.99

Divi. Yield

0.17

Prevest Denpro Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

Prevest Denpro Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Prevest Denpro Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.60%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.60%

Non-Promoter- 1.30%

Institutions: 1.30%

Non-Institutions: 25.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Prevest Denpro Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12

12

12

0.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

76.6

60.79

45.08

22.21

Net Worth

88.6

72.79

57.08

22.5

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

27.43

22.76

19.27

yoy growth (%)

20.51

18.11

Raw materials

-7.89

-6.98

-6.49

As % of sales

28.76

30.69

33.68

Employee costs

-4.68

-4.51

-3.45

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

9.36

6.27

3.75

Depreciation

-0.47

-0.43

-0.4

Tax paid

-1.92

-1.26

-0.76

Working capital

5.04

4.98

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

20.51

18.11

Op profit growth

55.74

33.7

EBIT growth

47.96

65.21

Net profit growth

48.53

67.3

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

56.43

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

56.43

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

2.86

Prevest Denpro Ltd Peer Comparison

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,176.4

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,301.5

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.65

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

857.5

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,090.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Prevest Denpro Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Atul Modi

Whole Time Director & CFO

Namrata Modi

Executive Director

Sai Kalyan Surapaneni

Non Executive Director

Niharika Modi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nikhil Shrikant Bobade

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sudeep Haralakatte Murthy

Executive Director

Vaibhav Munjal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pardeep Gandotra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Prevest Denpro Ltd

Summary

Prevest Denpro Limited is one of the worlds leading dental materials manufacturer, which was incorporated on May 05, 1999, with the Registrar of Companies, Jammu & Kashmir. The Company is primarily involved in the manufacturing of Dental Preparations.The Company develop, manufacture and market a comprehensive portfolio of dental materials for diagnosing, treating and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile. The product offerings addresses majority of dentists clinical needs for consumable dental materials. The product portfolio covers a wide spectrum of materials for endodontics, prosthodontics, orthodontics, periodontics, restorative dentistry, aesthetic dentistry and laboratory consumables. The products are sold in over 75 countries in the regions of Europe, Asia, South America, Middle East and Africa. The manufacturing facility is located at Kartholi, Samba (Jammu & Kashmir), comprising of over 27,000 sq. ft. area and has an installed capacity of 200 MT p.a. for manufacturing of dental materials. Further, as per diversification plans, the Company is currently expanding manufacturing unit by setting up another manufacturing facility in over 16,000 sq. ft. area adjacent to existing unit for manufacturing new line of products including, hygiene products (sanitizers and disinfectants), oral hygiene products (mouth washes and mouth rinses), oral care products (medicated ointments, gels and creams for dental treatment) and biomaterial
Company FAQs

What is the Prevest Denpro Ltd share price today?

The Prevest Denpro Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹580 today.

What is the Market Cap of Prevest Denpro Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prevest Denpro Ltd is ₹696.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Prevest Denpro Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Prevest Denpro Ltd is 42.75 and 7.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Prevest Denpro Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prevest Denpro Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prevest Denpro Ltd is ₹332 and ₹673 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Prevest Denpro Ltd?

Prevest Denpro Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.84%, 3 Years at 9.51%, 1 Year at 40.50%, 6 Month at -2.87%, 3 Month at 0.18% and 1 Month at 6.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Prevest Denpro Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Prevest Denpro Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.60 %
Institutions - 1.31 %
Public - 25.09 %

