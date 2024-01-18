|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|8 Aug 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|1
|10
|Final
|Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Thursday, August 08, 2024 (commenced at 03:30 p.m. and concluded at 04.35 p.m.), inter-alia has the following: Recommendation of payment of Final Dividend on Equity Shares at the rate of 10% (Ten per cent) [i.e.,1.00/- (Rupees One Only) per Equity Share of Face Value of 10/- (Rupees Ten Only)] for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend, if approved, shall be paid within the prescribed timeline.
