Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Thursday, August 08, 2024 (commenced at 03:30 p.m. and concluded at 04.35 p.m.), inter-alia has the following: Recommendation of payment of Final Dividend on Equity Shares at the rate of 10% (Ten per cent) [i.e.,1.00/- (Rupees One Only) per Equity Share of Face Value of 10/- (Rupees Ten Only)] for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend, if approved, shall be paid within the prescribed timeline.