641.9
(1.54%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Prevest Denpro CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend8 Aug 202430 Aug 202430 Aug 2024110Final
Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Thursday, August 08, 2024 (commenced at 03:30 p.m. and concluded at 04.35 p.m.), inter-alia has the following: Recommendation of payment of Final Dividend on Equity Shares at the rate of 10% (Ten per cent) [i.e.,1.00/- (Rupees One Only) per Equity Share of Face Value of 10/- (Rupees Ten Only)] for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend, if approved, shall be paid within the prescribed timeline.

