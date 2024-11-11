Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Prevest Denpro Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. To consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Sep 2024 27 Sep 2024

The Board of Directors at its meeting held on September 27, 2024 has approved the appointment of M/s. PAN & Associates as Cost Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-2025.

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

Prevest Denpro Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To inter alia consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. 2. To recommend the Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24. 3.To consider and approve the date time mode and Draft of AGM Notice for holding 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company through video conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Mechanism (OAVM) The Board of directors approved the unaudited financial results (Standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and recommended final dividend. Recommendation of payment of Final Dividend on Equity Shares at the rate of 10% (Ten per cent) [i.e.,1.00/- (Rupees One Only) per Equity Share of Face Value of 10/- (Rupees Ten Only)] for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend, if approved, shall be paid within the prescribed timeline. The Board of directors approved the unaudited financial results (Standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and recommended final dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 3 May 2024

Prevest Denpro Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024. Prevest Denpro Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 We wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Prevest Denpro Limited, originally scheduled for Friday, May 10, 2024, has been rescheduled. The new date for the meeting is now set for Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/05/2024) Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024