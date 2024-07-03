Prevest Denpro Ltd Summary

Prevest Denpro Limited is one of the worlds leading dental materials manufacturer, which was incorporated on May 05, 1999, with the Registrar of Companies, Jammu & Kashmir. The Company is primarily involved in the manufacturing of Dental Preparations.The Company develop, manufacture and market a comprehensive portfolio of dental materials for diagnosing, treating and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile. The product offerings addresses majority of dentists clinical needs for consumable dental materials. The product portfolio covers a wide spectrum of materials for endodontics, prosthodontics, orthodontics, periodontics, restorative dentistry, aesthetic dentistry and laboratory consumables. The products are sold in over 75 countries in the regions of Europe, Asia, South America, Middle East and Africa. The manufacturing facility is located at Kartholi, Samba (Jammu & Kashmir), comprising of over 27,000 sq. ft. area and has an installed capacity of 200 MT p.a. for manufacturing of dental materials. Further, as per diversification plans, the Company is currently expanding manufacturing unit by setting up another manufacturing facility in over 16,000 sq. ft. area adjacent to existing unit for manufacturing new line of products including, hygiene products (sanitizers and disinfectants), oral hygiene products (mouth washes and mouth rinses), oral care products (medicated ointments, gels and creams for dental treatment) and biomaterials (i.e. bone augmentation materials). The Company sell products through a network of 53 dealers spread over 16 states and 2 Union Territories in India and through 91 overseas agents spread over 75 countries. The Company primarily follow a business-to-business model for all dental products. Further, Company have started selling certain products to direct consumers on digital market platforms such as Amazon and through its own web-platform i.e. prevestdirect.com. It recently purchased an office in Gurugram, Haryana, which will be used for marketing of products to customers in the North Indian region. The Company is diversifying into manufacturing of disinfectants, oral hygiene products, oral healthcare and bio-material products as well. The Company work with different dealers and overseas agents depending on their geographical reach, market knowledge, product and customer awareness as well as understanding of dental industry. The distribution network is aided by capable in-house sales and marketing team which liaise with dealers and overseas agents on a regular basis for customer inputs, market demands as well as positioning of products vis--vis products of competitors. The Company also has a research & development department that is responsible for development of high-quality innovative dental materials. In the year 2000, the Companys first manufacturing unit was established at Digiana, in Jammu & Kashmir.In 2011, the second manufacturing unit was established at Samba, in J&K. In 2016, the Company won Sushruta Award for Best Dental Manufacture by the Indian Dental Associations.In 2016, the Company received Certificate for Best Enterprise in the field of manufacture of dental materials, India by the Socrates Committee, Oxford, UK.In 2017, the Company shifted manufacturing operations from first manufacturing unit to second manufacturing unit.In 2017, the Company won Northern Region Export Excellence Award - Gold Trophy for outstanding export performance in the category of top exporter J&K - SME by FIEO (2017).Promoters of the Company have collaboration with 5 reputed dental universities & institutions like, Terna Dental College & Hospital, Mumbai; A.B. Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, Mangalore, Karnataka ; Army College of Dental Sciences, Secunderabad, Telangana; R.S.M.N.N. Sattha College of Pharmacy, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra and J.M.F.s A.C.P.M. Dental College, Dhule, Maharashtra for exchange of technical knowledge and conducting training & research on dental materials. The Company also entered into license agreement with Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology, Trivandrum for obtaining the know-how and rights to manufacture bioactive bone cement based on calcium sulfate and calcium phospho-silicate composite (HA-BG) Granules. The Company also have an advisory board of dental professionals which provides an overall industry and business guidance to Board of Directors. The Company largely face competition from international companies which includes Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Voco, Institute Straumann AG, Osstem Implant Co. Ltd., Zimmer Biomet, Medicept UK Ltd., Mani Inc. KAVO G C, Ivoclar-Vivadent, Nobel Biocare, 3M, G C Dental and Shofu Dental. Further, some of the Indian companies which are considered to be as a part of the competitors include 3M India Ltd., Prime Dental Products Private Limited, OriKam Healthcare India Private Limited, Dental Avenue (I) Private Limited, Vishal Dentocare Pvt. Limited and D Tech Orthodontics Pvt Ltd. Further, the main raw materials which are required to manufacture dental products includes zinc oxide, pumice powder, aluminium chloride, camphor, glycerine, paraffin, zirconium oxide, eugenol, diatomaceous earth, waxes etc. which are procured by the Company from domestic vendors. Further, certain raw materials such as Aerosil, Bisphenol A Bis Propyl Ether, Ethoxylated Bisphenol A Dimethacrylate, Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate, Urethane Dimethacrylate, Glass Powders, Sodium Alginate etc. are imported from international vendors located in Germany, USA, Korea and China by the Company.In September 2021, the Company floated an IPO of 31,68,000 Equity Shares.The products are certified with ISO 13485:2016 and EU CE mark, which makes eligible to market products in European Union and many other countries which have adopted EU medical devices directives. The Company is also certified by Breakthrough Management Quality Registrar (BMQR) for Good Manufacturing Practices for manufacture and sale of dental materials.