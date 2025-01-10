iifl-logo-icon 1
Prime Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

171
(1.97%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:48:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.6

7.86

7.86

7.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.67

12.54

12.95

3.39

Net Worth

22.27

20.4

20.81

11.25

Minority Interest

Debt

6.5

2.7

9.99

0.45

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

28.77

23.1

30.8

11.7

Fixed Assets

0

3.07

3.07

3.07

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.46

13.02

15.36

5.63

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.01

0.01

Networking Capital

0.3

-1.5

1.3

1.61

Inventories

0.22

0.75

0.61

1.02

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

23.06

1.56

1.67

1.78

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-22.98

-3.81

-0.98

-1.19

Cash

26.01

8.5

11.08

1.4

Total Assets

28.77

23.09

30.82

11.72

