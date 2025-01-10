Prime Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.6
7.86
7.86
7.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.67
12.54
12.95
3.39
Net Worth
22.27
20.4
20.81
11.25
Minority Interest
Debt
6.5
2.7
9.99
0.45
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
28.77
23.1
30.8
11.7
Fixed Assets
0
3.07
3.07
3.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.46
13.02
15.36
5.63
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
0.3
-1.5
1.3
1.61
Inventories
0.22
0.75
0.61
1.02
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
23.06
1.56
1.67
1.78
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-22.98
-3.81
-0.98
-1.19
Cash
26.01
8.5
11.08
1.4
Total Assets
28.77
23.09
30.82
11.72
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.