Prime Industries Ltd Share Price

184.65
(9.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:52:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open168
  • Day's High184.8
  • 52 Wk High282.95
  • Prev. Close168
  • Day's Low168
  • 52 Wk Low 124.2
  • Turnover (lac)25.53
  • P/E430.77
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value20.07
  • EPS0.39
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)291.75
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Prime Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

168

Prev. Close

168

Turnover(Lac.)

25.53

Day's High

184.8

Day's Low

168

52 Week's High

282.95

52 Week's Low

124.2

Book Value

20.07

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

291.75

P/E

430.77

EPS

0.39

Divi. Yield

0

Prime Industries Ltd Corporate Action

27 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

Prime Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Prime Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:03 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.47%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.47%

Non-Promoter- 1.31%

Institutions: 1.30%

Non-Institutions: 57.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Prime Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.6

7.86

7.86

7.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.67

12.54

12.95

3.39

Net Worth

22.27

20.4

20.81

11.25

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.47

5.24

4.95

-4.28

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Prime Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Prime Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

R K Singhania

Non Executive Director

H S Arora

Independent Director

Ashwani Kumar

Independent Director

Rajiv Kalra

Non Executive Director

Saket Agarwal

Independent Director

Deepak Chauhan

Independent Director

Ritu Sarin

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mohit Verma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Prime Industries Ltd

Summary

Prime Industries Limited (formerly known as Prime Proteins Limited) was incorporated in October, 1992 promoted by R K Singhania, M L Goyal and Harjeet Singh Aurora. The Company came with an IPO in the year 1993 of Rs. 2,90,00,000. It set up a plant in Ferozepur in the State of Punjab to part-finance the project for manufacture of Vanaspati Ghee. The Companys Oxygen Plant commenced production in September, 1995.The Company introduce itself as one of the leading manufacturer and supplier of Non - ferrous castings and components in finish machined condition and there capacity of pouring casting is up to 300 kgs. each piece. It manufacture castings for gears, rings & bushes in Phosphorus Bronze material by centrifugally casting process and is capable to cast centrifugal casting up to 120 kg. single piece in any of above grade. They are having Gas fired pit furnaces with melting capacity of 350 Kg. and for pouring casting of Small Bushes and Bearings and other components.The Company is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of vanaspati with an installed capacity of 50 tpd. Vanaspati is a blend of refined and hydrogenated edible oil and is an important and popular cooking medium. It supplements and provides fat in normal diet. It has also started manufacturing bakery quality vanaspati and the product has been well-accepted in the market.Apart from these, the Company can supply components with Test Certificate and in any grade material like White Metal, phosphorus Bronze , Gun M
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Prime Industries Ltd share price today?

The Prime Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹184.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Prime Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prime Industries Ltd is ₹291.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Prime Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Prime Industries Ltd is 430.77 and 8.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Prime Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prime Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prime Industries Ltd is ₹124.2 and ₹282.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Prime Industries Ltd?

Prime Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 198.41%, 3 Years at 146.77%, 1 Year at -12.11%, 6 Month at -13.78%, 3 Month at 2.53% and 1 Month at 23.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Prime Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Prime Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.48 %
Institutions - 1.30 %
Public - 57.22 %

