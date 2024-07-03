SectorFinance
Open₹168
Prev. Close₹168
Turnover(Lac.)₹25.53
Day's High₹184.8
Day's Low₹168
52 Week's High₹282.95
52 Week's Low₹124.2
Book Value₹20.07
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)291.75
P/E430.77
EPS0.39
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.6
7.86
7.86
7.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.67
12.54
12.95
3.39
Net Worth
22.27
20.4
20.81
11.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.47
5.24
4.95
-4.28
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
R K Singhania
Non Executive Director
H S Arora
Independent Director
Ashwani Kumar
Independent Director
Rajiv Kalra
Non Executive Director
Saket Agarwal
Independent Director
Deepak Chauhan
Independent Director
Ritu Sarin
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mohit Verma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Prime Industries Ltd
Summary
Prime Industries Limited (formerly known as Prime Proteins Limited) was incorporated in October, 1992 promoted by R K Singhania, M L Goyal and Harjeet Singh Aurora. The Company came with an IPO in the year 1993 of Rs. 2,90,00,000. It set up a plant in Ferozepur in the State of Punjab to part-finance the project for manufacture of Vanaspati Ghee. The Companys Oxygen Plant commenced production in September, 1995.The Company introduce itself as one of the leading manufacturer and supplier of Non - ferrous castings and components in finish machined condition and there capacity of pouring casting is up to 300 kgs. each piece. It manufacture castings for gears, rings & bushes in Phosphorus Bronze material by centrifugally casting process and is capable to cast centrifugal casting up to 120 kg. single piece in any of above grade. They are having Gas fired pit furnaces with melting capacity of 350 Kg. and for pouring casting of Small Bushes and Bearings and other components.The Company is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of vanaspati with an installed capacity of 50 tpd. Vanaspati is a blend of refined and hydrogenated edible oil and is an important and popular cooking medium. It supplements and provides fat in normal diet. It has also started manufacturing bakery quality vanaspati and the product has been well-accepted in the market.Apart from these, the Company can supply components with Test Certificate and in any grade material like White Metal, phosphorus Bronze , Gun M
Read More
The Prime Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹184.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prime Industries Ltd is ₹291.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Prime Industries Ltd is 430.77 and 8.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prime Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prime Industries Ltd is ₹124.2 and ₹282.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Prime Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 198.41%, 3 Years at 146.77%, 1 Year at -12.11%, 6 Month at -13.78%, 3 Month at 2.53% and 1 Month at 23.85%.
