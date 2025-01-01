Board Meeting 1 Jan 2025 27 Dec 2024

PRIME INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Allotment of 5350000 equity shares pursuant to exercise of option attached to 5350000 convertible warrants issued on 03.07.2023 for conversion of warrants into equity shares. ALLOTMENT OF 5350000 EQUITY SHARES PURSUANT TO CONVERSION OF 5350000 WARRANTS UNDER PREFERENTIAL ALLOTMENT. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/01/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

PRIME INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve - Un-audited financial results for the Quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 - any other matter as the Board of Directors of the Company may decide during the course of the meeting. DECLARATION OF UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Sep 2024 11 Sep 2024

OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING DATED 11092024 M/S S. JAIN & CO. , CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERNAL AUDITOR OF THE COMPANY FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2024-2025

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024

PRIME INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve the Directors Report for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2.To consider and adopt the Secretarial Audit Report of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 3.To consider and approve the Appointment of M/s S. Jain & Co. Chartered Accountant (FRN:009593N) as Statutory Auditors 4.To fix the day date time and venue of 32nd AGM and to approve Notice for the said meeting. 5.To fix the dates of closure of the register of members and share transfer register. 6.To appoint Scrutinizer for the process of remote e-voting as well as voting through postal ballot at the Annual General Meeting. 7.To consider the re-appointment of Mr. Saket Agarwal as director who retires by rotation and being eligible for re-appointment. 8.To consider and approve the cessation pursuant to Completion of second term of Mr. Ashwani Kumar. 9.Any other matter OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 29.08.2024 APPOINTMENT OF SECRETARIAL AUDITOR FOR FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.08.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

PRIME INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve UN-audited financial results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING DATED 14.08.2024 - PRIME INDUSTRIES LIMITED (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jun 2024 27 Jun 2024

OUTCOME OF MEETING OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS DATED 27.06.2024

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

PRIME INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31.03.2024. 2. The Audited Financial results for the Quarter and F.Y. ended 31.03.2024. 3. Any other matter as the Board of Directors of the Company may decide during the course of the meeting. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING DATED 30.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Feb 2024 20 Feb 2024

PRIME INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider a proposal for fund raising by way of issue of equity shares/convertible warrants and or/any other instruments through preferential issue subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company and such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required in this regard. 2. Any other matter as Board of Directors of the Company may decide during the course of meeting. Further to the prior intimation dated February 20, 2024 and in terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform your good office that the Board of Directors of our Company, in their meeting held today i.e., Friday, February 23, 2024, inter alia, considered and approved the following business: 1. ISSUANCE OF WARRANTS CONVERTIBLE INTO EQUITY SHARES OF THE COMPANY ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS: 2.APPROVED PRIME INDUSTRIES LIMITED EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION SCHEME- 2024 (SCHEME), SUBJECT TO APPROVAL OF THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY. 3. CONVENING AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (EGM) FOR THE APPROVAL OF THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY 4. CUT-OFF DATE TO DETERMINE THE ELIGIBILITY OF THE MEMBERS FOR REMOTE E-VOTING 5. APPOINTMENT OF SCRUTINIZER (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/02/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 18 Jan 2024