Prime Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.47
5.24
4.95
-4.28
Other operating items
Operating
0.47
5.24
4.95
-4.28
Capital expenditure
-0.42
-0.97
-0.17
0
Free cash flow
0.04
4.27
4.78
-4.28
Equity raised
-1.94
-5.08
-10.89
-6.86
Investing
0.17
-1.15
-1.91
-2.58
Financing
0.67
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1.05
-1.96
-8.02
-13.72
