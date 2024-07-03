Prime Industries Ltd Summary

Prime Industries Limited (formerly known as Prime Proteins Limited) was incorporated in October, 1992 promoted by R K Singhania, M L Goyal and Harjeet Singh Aurora. The Company came with an IPO in the year 1993 of Rs. 2,90,00,000. It set up a plant in Ferozepur in the State of Punjab to part-finance the project for manufacture of Vanaspati Ghee. The Companys Oxygen Plant commenced production in September, 1995.The Company introduce itself as one of the leading manufacturer and supplier of Non - ferrous castings and components in finish machined condition and there capacity of pouring casting is up to 300 kgs. each piece. It manufacture castings for gears, rings & bushes in Phosphorus Bronze material by centrifugally casting process and is capable to cast centrifugal casting up to 120 kg. single piece in any of above grade. They are having Gas fired pit furnaces with melting capacity of 350 Kg. and for pouring casting of Small Bushes and Bearings and other components.The Company is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of vanaspati with an installed capacity of 50 tpd. Vanaspati is a blend of refined and hydrogenated edible oil and is an important and popular cooking medium. It supplements and provides fat in normal diet. It has also started manufacturing bakery quality vanaspati and the product has been well-accepted in the market.Apart from these, the Company can supply components with Test Certificate and in any grade material like White Metal, phosphorus Bronze , Gun Metal, Lead Bronze, LG 2, Brass and Aluminum as per ISI specification. It can also supply components in fully machined condition with all operations like Drilling, Milling, Grinding and taper Turning as per requirement of Customers drawings and specification.In 1995, the company expanded by setting up a separate physical refinery with an estimated cost of Rs 207 lac with ultra-modern equipment by installing continuous deacidifier-cum-deodoriser.In 2023, the Company acquired stake in Kay Bovet Engineering Limited, marking its entry into the capital goods industry effective on 7th August, 2023.