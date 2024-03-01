|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|4 Sep 2024
|25 Sep 2024
|30 Sep 2024
|Annual General Meeting
|BookCloser
|1 Mar 2024
|20 Mar 2024
|23 Mar 2024
|With reference to the Regulation 47(1)(b) read with Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed newspaper clippings published in Desh Sewak (Punjabi) and Financial Express (English), in respect of the Notice of EGM of the Company held on 01.03.2024.
|BookCloser
|1 Feb 2024
|26 Feb 2024
|28 Feb 2024
|E.G.M.
