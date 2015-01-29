Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.25
8.25
8.25
8.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
34.29
23.52
19.17
18.2
Net Worth
42.54
31.77
27.42
26.45
Minority Interest
Debt
1.18
6.11
3.93
0.83
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.8
0.54
0.61
0.31
Total Liabilities
44.52
38.42
31.96
27.59
Fixed Assets
3.03
2.48
2.7
1.74
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.01
4.78
4.9
4.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.02
0.59
0.67
Networking Capital
13.83
10.98
11.52
13.25
Inventories
11.05
8.4
7.34
3.45
Inventory Days
328.53
Sundry Debtors
5.76
4.31
2.19
0.75
Debtor Days
71.42
Other Current Assets
11.29
10
8.01
12.15
Sundry Creditors
-8.68
-6.28
-4.07
-1.74
Creditor Days
165.69
Other Current Liabilities
-5.59
-5.45
-1.95
-1.36
Cash
21.64
20.16
12.25
7.73
Total Assets
44.52
38.42
31.96
27.58
