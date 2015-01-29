Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-61.69
Op profit growth
-251.7
EBIT growth
-179.33
Net profit growth
-191.97
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-80.85
20.41
EBIT margin
-61.16
29.53
Net profit margin
-49.33
20.54
RoCE
-7.96
RoNW
-1.75
RoA
-1.6
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-2.29
2.49
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-2.56
2.25
Book value per share
32.06
33.31
Valuation ratios
P/E
-8.07
6.92
P/CEPS
-7.2
7.63
P/B
0.57
0.51
EV/EBIDTA
-4.64
2.81
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
-0.52
3.89
Tax payout
-25.38
-27.59
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
155.21
Inventory days
487.56
Creditor days
-102.41
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
12.34
-25.54
Net debt / equity
-0.2
-0.19
Net debt / op. profit
1.74
-2.62
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
Employee costs
-108.09
-46.95
Other costs
-72.75
-32.63
