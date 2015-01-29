iifl-logo-icon 1
Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd Key Ratios

25.75
(51.47%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-61.69

Op profit growth

-251.7

EBIT growth

-179.33

Net profit growth

-191.97

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-80.85

20.41

EBIT margin

-61.16

29.53

Net profit margin

-49.33

20.54

RoCE

-7.96

RoNW

-1.75

RoA

-1.6

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-2.29

2.49

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-2.56

2.25

Book value per share

32.06

33.31

Valuation ratios

P/E

-8.07

6.92

P/CEPS

-7.2

7.63

P/B

0.57

0.51

EV/EBIDTA

-4.64

2.81

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

-0.52

3.89

Tax payout

-25.38

-27.59

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

155.21

Inventory days

487.56

Creditor days

-102.41

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

12.34

-25.54

Net debt / equity

-0.2

-0.19

Net debt / op. profit

1.74

-2.62

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

Employee costs

-108.09

-46.95

Other costs

-72.75

-32.63

