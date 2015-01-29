Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.53
2.83
2.97
3.26
Depreciation
-0.22
-0.19
-0.19
-0.15
Tax paid
0.64
-0.78
-1.12
-1.14
Working capital
-5.15
-1.88
0.62
2.19
Other operating items
Operating
-7.26
-0.01
2.28
4.15
Capital expenditure
0.58
0.71
0.08
-0.34
Free cash flow
-6.68
0.69
2.37
3.81
Equity raised
39.32
38.75
34.33
29.9
Investing
1
-0.37
0.56
1.01
Financing
-1.28
3.35
1.24
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0.27
0.27
Net in cash
32.35
42.42
38.78
35
