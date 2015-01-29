iifl-logo-icon 1
Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

25.75
(51.47%)
Jan 29, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.53

2.83

2.97

3.26

Depreciation

-0.22

-0.19

-0.19

-0.15

Tax paid

0.64

-0.78

-1.12

-1.14

Working capital

-5.15

-1.88

0.62

2.19

Other operating items

Operating

-7.26

-0.01

2.28

4.15

Capital expenditure

0.58

0.71

0.08

-0.34

Free cash flow

-6.68

0.69

2.37

3.81

Equity raised

39.32

38.75

34.33

29.9

Investing

1

-0.37

0.56

1.01

Financing

-1.28

3.35

1.24

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0.27

0.27

Net in cash

32.35

42.42

38.78

35

