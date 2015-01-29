Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.83
10
9
8.95
yoy growth (%)
-61.69
11.13
0.54
9.27
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-4.14
-4.69
-3.73
-3.55
As % of sales
108.09
46.95
41.49
39.71
Other costs
-2.78
-3.26
-2.76
-2.52
As % of sales (Other Cost)
72.73
32.63
30.72
28.14
Operating profit
-3.09
2.04
2.5
2.87
OPM
-80.82
20.41
27.78
32.14
Depreciation
-0.22
-0.19
-0.19
-0.15
Interest expense
-0.18
-0.11
-0.01
-0.02
Other income
0.97
1.1
0.68
0.57
Profit before tax
-2.53
2.83
2.97
3.26
Taxes
0.64
-0.78
-1.12
-1.14
Tax rate
-25.38
-27.59
-37.83
-35.12
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.89
2.05
1.84
2.12
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.89
2.05
1.84
2.12
yoy growth (%)
-191.97
11.3
-12.9
5.33
NPM
-49.33
20.54
20.51
23.68
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.