Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

25.75
(51.47%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.83

10

9

8.95

yoy growth (%)

-61.69

11.13

0.54

9.27

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-4.14

-4.69

-3.73

-3.55

As % of sales

108.09

46.95

41.49

39.71

Other costs

-2.78

-3.26

-2.76

-2.52

As % of sales (Other Cost)

72.73

32.63

30.72

28.14

Operating profit

-3.09

2.04

2.5

2.87

OPM

-80.82

20.41

27.78

32.14

Depreciation

-0.22

-0.19

-0.19

-0.15

Interest expense

-0.18

-0.11

-0.01

-0.02

Other income

0.97

1.1

0.68

0.57

Profit before tax

-2.53

2.83

2.97

3.26

Taxes

0.64

-0.78

-1.12

-1.14

Tax rate

-25.38

-27.59

-37.83

-35.12

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.89

2.05

1.84

2.12

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.89

2.05

1.84

2.12

yoy growth (%)

-191.97

11.3

-12.9

5.33

NPM

-49.33

20.54

20.51

23.68

