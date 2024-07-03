Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹25.05
Prev. Close₹17
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹26
Day's Low₹25.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹60.44
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)21.24
P/E14.14
EPS17.97
Divi. Yield0.2
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.25
8.25
8.25
8.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
34.29
23.52
19.17
18.2
Net Worth
42.54
31.77
27.42
26.45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.83
10
9
8.95
yoy growth (%)
-61.69
11.13
0.54
9.27
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-4.14
-4.69
-3.73
-3.55
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.53
2.83
2.97
3.26
Depreciation
-0.22
-0.19
-0.19
-0.15
Tax paid
0.64
-0.78
-1.12
-1.14
Working capital
-5.15
-1.88
0.62
2.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-61.69
11.13
0.54
9.27
Op profit growth
-251.65
-18.33
-13.09
2.57
EBIT growth
-179.33
-1.16
-9.17
6.76
Net profit growth
-191.97
11.3
-12.9
5.33
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
4,151.98
3,044.87
1,515.25
755.54
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,151.98
3,044.87
1,515.25
755.54
Other Operating Income
7.89
7.2
3.08
1.37
Other Income
0.95
0.73
1.07
0.98
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Deendayalan K N
Director
D Suresh Kumar
Independent Director
Anuradha Jayaraman
Whole-time Director
Pavan Kumar Kavad
Independent Director
Mahavir Chand
Whole Time Director & CFO
KALPESH KUMAR KAVAD
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
N.Sornalatha
Additional Director
Naresh Kumar Khivraj
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd
Summary
Prithvi Exchange (India) Limited (Formerly known Prithvi Softech Limited ), was incorporated in June, 1995. In 2016, the name of the Company was changed to Prithvi Exchange (India) Limited. The Company is licensed by RBI to function as Authorised Dealer Category - II. The Company operates under the brand name of Prithvi Exchange which conveys the Companys line of business i.e. Foreign Exchange. It deals in all tradable foreign currencies, traveller cheques, drafts and swift transfers. Over the last 27 years Prithvi Exchange has emerged as a vibrant and trusted brand and that is widely recognized in the field of Foreign Exchange. At present, it operated 15 branches spread in the State of Tamil Nadu, Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh. Prithvi Exchange is also the authorised agent to receive Money Transfer sent through Western Union Money Transfer, Money Gram and Xpress Money.Prithvi Exchange services customers from six centers in Chennai (Egmore, Chetpet, Adyar, Ashok Nagar, Annanagar, Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR)), two at Bangalore, three each at Goa and Hyderabad, and one at Mahabalipuram. It also offers inward money transfer facility through Western Union Money Transfer. It sends money abroad through demand draft, telegraphic transfer and SWIFT transfers.The products/services include foreign exchange for business and tourist travel, importers, exporters of international currencies, Business partners of American Express travelers cheques, encash Thomas cook, visa international s
Read More
The Prithvi Exchange India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹25.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prithvi Exchange India Ltd is ₹21.24 Cr. as of 29 Jan ‘15
The PE and PB ratios of Prithvi Exchange India Ltd is 14.14 and 4.19 as of 29 Jan ‘15
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prithvi Exchange India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prithvi Exchange India Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 29 Jan ‘15
Prithvi Exchange India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.72%, 3 Years at 17.07%, 1 Year at 12.44%, 6 Month at 23.53%, 3 Month at 17.04% and 1 Month at 13.18%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.