Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd Share Price

25.75
(51.47%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

  • Open25.05
  • Day's High26
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close17
  • Day's Low25.05
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E14.14
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value60.44
  • EPS17.97
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)21.24
  • Div. Yield0.2
Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

25.05

Prev. Close

17

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

26

Day's Low

25.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

60.44

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

21.24

P/E

14.14

EPS

17.97

Divi. Yield

0.2

Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd Corporate Action

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Aug, 2024

arrow

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:03 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.94%

Non-Promoter- 28.05%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.25

8.25

8.25

8.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

34.29

23.52

19.17

18.2

Net Worth

42.54

31.77

27.42

26.45

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.83

10

9

8.95

yoy growth (%)

-61.69

11.13

0.54

9.27

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-4.14

-4.69

-3.73

-3.55

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.53

2.83

2.97

3.26

Depreciation

-0.22

-0.19

-0.19

-0.15

Tax paid

0.64

-0.78

-1.12

-1.14

Working capital

-5.15

-1.88

0.62

2.19

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-61.69

11.13

0.54

9.27

Op profit growth

-251.65

-18.33

-13.09

2.57

EBIT growth

-179.33

-1.16

-9.17

6.76

Net profit growth

-191.97

11.3

-12.9

5.33

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

4,151.98

3,044.87

1,515.25

755.54

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,151.98

3,044.87

1,515.25

755.54

Other Operating Income

7.89

7.2

3.08

1.37

Other Income

0.95

0.73

1.07

0.98

Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Deendayalan K N

Director

D Suresh Kumar

Independent Director

Anuradha Jayaraman

Whole-time Director

Pavan Kumar Kavad

Independent Director

Mahavir Chand

Whole Time Director & CFO

KALPESH KUMAR KAVAD

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

N.Sornalatha

Additional Director

Naresh Kumar Khivraj

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd

Summary

Prithvi Exchange (India) Limited (Formerly known Prithvi Softech Limited ), was incorporated in June, 1995. In 2016, the name of the Company was changed to Prithvi Exchange (India) Limited. The Company is licensed by RBI to function as Authorised Dealer Category - II. The Company operates under the brand name of Prithvi Exchange which conveys the Companys line of business i.e. Foreign Exchange. It deals in all tradable foreign currencies, traveller cheques, drafts and swift transfers. Over the last 27 years Prithvi Exchange has emerged as a vibrant and trusted brand and that is widely recognized in the field of Foreign Exchange. At present, it operated 15 branches spread in the State of Tamil Nadu, Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh. Prithvi Exchange is also the authorised agent to receive Money Transfer sent through Western Union Money Transfer, Money Gram and Xpress Money.Prithvi Exchange services customers from six centers in Chennai (Egmore, Chetpet, Adyar, Ashok Nagar, Annanagar, Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR)), two at Bangalore, three each at Goa and Hyderabad, and one at Mahabalipuram. It also offers inward money transfer facility through Western Union Money Transfer. It sends money abroad through demand draft, telegraphic transfer and SWIFT transfers.The products/services include foreign exchange for business and tourist travel, importers, exporters of international currencies, Business partners of American Express travelers cheques, encash Thomas cook, visa international s
Company FAQs

What is the Prithvi Exchange India Ltd share price today?

The Prithvi Exchange India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹25.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Prithvi Exchange India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prithvi Exchange India Ltd is ₹21.24 Cr. as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the PE and PB ratio of Prithvi Exchange India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Prithvi Exchange India Ltd is 14.14 and 4.19 as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Prithvi Exchange India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prithvi Exchange India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prithvi Exchange India Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the CAGR of Prithvi Exchange India Ltd?

Prithvi Exchange India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.72%, 3 Years at 17.07%, 1 Year at 12.44%, 6 Month at 23.53%, 3 Month at 17.04% and 1 Month at 13.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Prithvi Exchange India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Prithvi Exchange India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

