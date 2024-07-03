Summary

Prithvi Exchange (India) Limited (Formerly known Prithvi Softech Limited ), was incorporated in June, 1995. In 2016, the name of the Company was changed to Prithvi Exchange (India) Limited. The Company is licensed by RBI to function as Authorised Dealer Category - II. The Company operates under the brand name of Prithvi Exchange which conveys the Companys line of business i.e. Foreign Exchange. It deals in all tradable foreign currencies, traveller cheques, drafts and swift transfers. Over the last 27 years Prithvi Exchange has emerged as a vibrant and trusted brand and that is widely recognized in the field of Foreign Exchange. At present, it operated 15 branches spread in the State of Tamil Nadu, Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh. Prithvi Exchange is also the authorised agent to receive Money Transfer sent through Western Union Money Transfer, Money Gram and Xpress Money.Prithvi Exchange services customers from six centers in Chennai (Egmore, Chetpet, Adyar, Ashok Nagar, Annanagar, Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR)), two at Bangalore, three each at Goa and Hyderabad, and one at Mahabalipuram. It also offers inward money transfer facility through Western Union Money Transfer. It sends money abroad through demand draft, telegraphic transfer and SWIFT transfers.The products/services include foreign exchange for business and tourist travel, importers, exporters of international currencies, Business partners of American Express travelers cheques, encash Thomas cook, visa international s

